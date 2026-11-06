Dems Share Important Reminder As Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill' Is Set To Take Effect In January

After Democrats swept midterm election races to win back both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate in a clear repudiation of the Trump administration, people are sharing reminders that President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" is set to take effect in January and that Americans could blame Democrats for stipulations Republicans put in the bill.

According to The Washington Post, the bill "includes the biggest reduction of funding for the federal safety net since at least the 1990s, targeting more than $1 trillion in social spending." The Post noted that the $3 trillion package "partially pays for its large price tag by slashing spending on Medicaid and food stamps (SNAP), which congressional Republicans maintain are rife with fraud."

Under the legislation, passed in July 2025, new federal work and community engagement requirements take effect starting January 1, 2027.

The legislation is projected to slash Medicaid funding by around 18% and reduce the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by about 20%, based on estimates from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). The CBO also forecasts that the bill could cost roughly 12 million fewer people their Medicaid coverage; over 2 million fewer people would rely on food assistance.

Under the bill, individuals earning just above the federal poverty line would be required to start paying out of pocket for certain Medicaid services, such as doctor visits and lab tests.

States would be allowed to charge these enrollees up to 5% of their income in cost-sharing, potentially adding up to hundreds of dollars each year. Experts warn that while Democratic-led states may opt for relatively low co-pays, Republican-led states could impose higher fees that many low-income residents would be unable to afford.

Additionally, the legislation includes provisions to limit loopholes that increase federal reimbursements to hospitals for Medicaid services. Hospital associations warn the changes could jeopardize the viability of rural hospitals already under financial strain. With less federal funding and more uncompensated care, some facilities may be forced to shut down or cut services significantly.

Now many are cautioning voters to be aware of what's coming down the pipeline.





New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained in an Instagram live video that Republicans do this "absolutely on purpose":

"It is absolutely on purpose. This is something Republicans do constantly. They will pass massively unpopular that they know will cause the public a lot of pain and what they do is that they have the first day of the implementation of that pain after they've passed the bill be ... early on in the majority of the next party."

"They do that to hedge their bets because if they keep the majority, that's great for them. If they don't, then they kneecap Democrats by having their unpopular bills kick in during what would be the beginning of a Democratic majority."

"Most people don't know the difference and so they do that on purpose when they're in charge."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

It all comes down to messaging. Don't blow it, Democrats.