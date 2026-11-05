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Woman Sparks Debate After Explaining Why You Shouldn't Treat Your In-Laws Like Your Own Parents

Screenshots from @shazmeeraqadri's TikTok video
@shazmeeraqadri/TikTok

TikToker @shazmeeraqadri shared why women should always "act like a guest" around their in-laws instead of treating them like their own parents—and it sparked a debate in the comments.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 05, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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A lot of people have trouble getting along with their in-laws, often because they don't feel accepted or because they constantly feel like their boundaries are being pushed.

There's also no guarantee that the relationship will last forever that brought the in-laws into their lives in the first place.

That's why it's been important to TikToker @shazmeeraqadri to maintain strong boundaries with her in-laws, and her favorite way to do that is to maintain a guest mentality.

To her, it's important to be respectful and kind, but to be a guest whenever entering an in-law's house, and to also treat them like a guest when they visit her home, rather than acting like a daughter who takes on all of the family responsibility in every family home she enters, totally breaking her boundaries down in the process.

The TikToker advised:

"You do not need to be mopping the floor; you do not need to be doing everyone else’s housework.”
“You are not their daughter, and they are not your parents.”
“That will also include his siblings and everybody else’s siblings."
"This gets really messy really fast, especially if you have extended in-laws with a large number of opinions.”

You can watch the video here:

@shazmeeraqadri

TikTok · Shazmeera | Confidence Lab

Most fellow TikTokers agreed wholeheartedly with this take:

@shazmeeraqadri/TikTok

@shazmeeraqadri/TikTok

@shazmeeraqadri/TikTok

@shazmeeraqadri/TikTok

@shazmeeraqadri/TikTok

@shazmeeraqadri/TikTok

@shazmeeraqadri/TikTok

But a few felt that TikToker @shazmeeraqadri's take sounded sort of miserable:

@shazmeeraqadri/TikTok

@shazmeeraqadri/TikTok

@shazmeeraqadri/TikTok

@shazmeeraqadri/TikTok

While this is a touchy subject for some who want to make a good impression with their in-laws and feel accepted by them, there's an important reminder here that people shouldn't allow others to stomp all over their boundaries just to feel accepted.

The TikToker still encouraged viewers to be respectful and kind to their in-laws and to be a part of the family as much as possible, but that doesn't necessarily have to mean taking on the responsibilities and headaches of the family, too.

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