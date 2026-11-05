'Chucky' Creator Has Epic Clapback After Nicki Minaj Posts AI Photo Of Doll Supporting Republicans

Future press secretary hopeful and AI slop queen Nicki Minaj might want to reconsider her choice of horror mascot. Because while Chucky has spent decades terrorizing innocent people, apparently being recruited into MAGA was a step too far.

The trouble began on November 3, when Minaj celebrated the midterm elections by sharing an AI-generated image of Chucky wearing pink and a “Vote Red” sticker.

The Super Bass rapper decided Chucky needed to experience the full Barbz-to-MAGA grift:

It was giving less Child's Play and more The Apprentice with a shiny case of Mar-a-Lago face. But Chucky's creator, Don Mancini, wasn't interested in watching his most famous character get drafted into Minaj's political fanfiction.

And this wasn't Minaj's first time bringing Chucky into her online antics. Her AI Chucky alter ego has appeared in her social media feuds involving Megan Thee Stallion and Don Lemon, making her latest political makeover of the character another chapter in an increasingly bizarre running bit.

But Mancini clearly wasn't in the mood to play nice with the Barbz-in-chief:

“IMPOSTER. CHUCKY IS PART OF THE BLUE WAVE THAT WILL WASH AWAY ALL THE CORRUPTION.”

For those who don't know their horror royalty, Mancini is the openly gay screenwriter and filmmaker who created Chucky for the original 1988 Child's Play. Unlike some Hollywood creators who abandon their monsters after a sequel or two, Mancini has remained the franchise's creative force for nearly four decades.

Here's Chucky discussing his own child's identity:

- YouTube SYFY

Mancini has written seven of the original films, directed several installments, and brought the killer doll to television with Chucky, which ran for three seasons from 2021 to 2024. Along the way, he's turned a franchise about a murderous toy into an unlikely home for LGBTQ characters, queer relationships, and stories about gender identity.

Mancini followed up by making one thing crystal clear: Chucky might be a serial killer, but he's no enemy of the LGBTQ community:

The killer receipts stretch back to Bride of Chucky in 1998, which featured gay character David, followed by Seed of Chucky in 2004, when the franchise took on gender identity within Chucky's own family.

By the time the Chucky television series premiered in 2021, its central love story involved gay teenagers Jake Wheeler and Devon. Turns out the franchise had room for queer romance alongside all the screaming, stabbing, and questionable parenting.

And Mancini wasn't finished serving Minaj a little blue-haired reality:

Too bad, Nicki! No AI, by the way! #bluewave https://t.co/XFpRdjsR9k

— Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) November 4, 2026

Serving looks without serving AI slop? Revolutionary.

There's also a deeply personal reason Mancini has championed queer representation. Seed of Chucky explored gender identity through Glen/Glenda, Chucky, and Tiffany's genderfluid child, while Mancini has spoken about growing up without seeing gay characters in the horror films he loved.

Mancini explained why that absence stayed with him:

“I know as a 14-year-old when I went to see movies like THE OMEN or CARRIE or THE FURY…CHRISTINE is another one…where a bullied kid gets supernatural revenge, you know, none of those movies has a single gay character in them. So I think it’s good to give kids, who are horror fans, someone to identify with.”

Mancini wanted queer kids to see themselves onscreen. Minaj, meanwhile, had a different message about transgender youth on the campaign trail.

At a Republican rally in Port Huron, Michigan, the rapper told the crowd:

“We don't want our children to be bombarded with sex changes... We want people to leave the children alone.”

Ah, yes, the old “think of the children” routine.

Minaj's warning suggests kids are being pushed toward sex changes, a familiar anti-trans narrative designed to stir fear rather than illuminate reality. On The Katie Miller Podcast, she insisted she supports transgender adults. Apparently, that support comes with a rather large asterisk when there's a Republican crowd to grift, I mean, impress.

For a rapper whose career has been championed by LGBTQ fans, Minaj's political pivot has been a particularly bitter pill for some longtime supporters.

And let's just say horror fans weren’t rolling out the MAGA carpet for Ms. Minaj and her BBL entourage:

















































Unfortunately for Minaj, the midterms delivered Democratic victories instead of the red wave she was advertising. Mancini got his blue wave, while Minaj's MAGA transformation continued fueling speculation about a possible White House press secretary gig.

From Pink Friday to potentially defending Trump at the podium? That's one hell of a career pivot.

Apparently, Minaj's MAGA grift doesn't come with a concession speech:

Couple things: 1. Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT. 2. The QUEEN is STILL your OBSESSION. 3. Jesus is STILL LORD. 4. Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT. 5. Knowledge is POWER. 6. Congratulations to all winners! Especially @RepLuna & @ByronDonalds. 7. Blowing a billion on a losing campaign full of celebrities is STILL hurting them. 8. The BARBZ are STILL PRETTY!!! 9. I don’t vote, I VETO✍🏽 10. Stay tuned & STAY MAD. 11. Christians are STILL being killed. 12. Maybe now our people will WAKE UP. 13. Love you 🎀🇺🇸

— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 5, 2026

Look, Chucky has spent decades possessing bodies. At least he knows better than to let MAGA possess his. Minaj, meanwhile, will have to see whether her MAGA loyalty survives the blue wave—or if this latest era flops harder than an underperforming album.