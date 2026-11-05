Skip to content

Trauma Coach Sparks Debate After Revealing The Unexpected 'Real' Reasons Men Cheat

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'Chucky' Creator Has Epic Clapback After Nicki Minaj Posts AI Photo Of Doll Supporting Republicans

'Chucky' Creator Has Epic Clapback After Nicki Minaj Posts AI Photo Of Doll Supporting Republicans
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images for ABA); Rolf Konow/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images

After MAGA rapper Nicki Minaj shared an AI photo on the day of the midterm elections of a "Chucky" doll sporting a "vote red" sticker, Child's Play creator Don Mancini spoke out about how the doll would actually vote.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossNov 05, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Future press secretary hopeful and AI slop queen Nicki Minaj might want to reconsider her choice of horror mascot. Because while Chucky has spent decades terrorizing innocent people, apparently being recruited into MAGA was a step too far.

The trouble began on November 3, when Minaj celebrated the midterm elections by sharing an AI-generated image of Chucky wearing pink and a “Vote Red” sticker.

The Super Bass rapper decided Chucky needed to experience the full Barbz-to-MAGA grift:

It was giving less Child's Play and more The Apprentice with a shiny case of Mar-a-Lago face. But Chucky's creator, Don Mancini, wasn't interested in watching his most famous character get drafted into Minaj's political fanfiction.

And this wasn't Minaj's first time bringing Chucky into her online antics. Her AI Chucky alter ego has appeared in her social media feuds involving Megan Thee Stallion and Don Lemon, making her latest political makeover of the character another chapter in an increasingly bizarre running bit.

But Mancini clearly wasn't in the mood to play nice with the Barbz-in-chief:

“IMPOSTER. CHUCKY IS PART OF THE BLUE WAVE THAT WILL WASH AWAY ALL THE CORRUPTION.”

For those who don't know their horror royalty, Mancini is the openly gay screenwriter and filmmaker who created Chucky for the original 1988 Child's Play. Unlike some Hollywood creators who abandon their monsters after a sequel or two, Mancini has remained the franchise's creative force for nearly four decades.

Here's Chucky discussing his own child's identity:

- YouTubeSYFY

Mancini has written seven of the original films, directed several installments, and brought the killer doll to television with Chucky, which ran for three seasons from 2021 to 2024. Along the way, he's turned a franchise about a murderous toy into an unlikely home for LGBTQ characters, queer relationships, and stories about gender identity.

Mancini followed up by making one thing crystal clear: Chucky might be a serial killer, but he's no enemy of the LGBTQ community:

The killer receipts stretch back to Bride of Chucky in 1998, which featured gay character David, followed by Seed of Chucky in 2004, when the franchise took on gender identity within Chucky's own family.

By the time the Chucky television series premiered in 2021, its central love story involved gay teenagers Jake Wheeler and Devon. Turns out the franchise had room for queer romance alongside all the screaming, stabbing, and questionable parenting.

And Mancini wasn't finished serving Minaj a little blue-haired reality:

Serving looks without serving AI slop? Revolutionary.

There's also a deeply personal reason Mancini has championed queer representation. Seed of Chucky explored gender identity through Glen/Glenda, Chucky, and Tiffany's genderfluid child, while Mancini has spoken about growing up without seeing gay characters in the horror films he loved.

Mancini explained why that absence stayed with him:

“I know as a 14-year-old when I went to see movies like THE OMEN or CARRIE or THE FURY…CHRISTINE is another one…where a bullied kid gets supernatural revenge, you know, none of those movies has a single gay character in them. So I think it’s good to give kids, who are horror fans, someone to identify with.”

Mancini wanted queer kids to see themselves onscreen. Minaj, meanwhile, had a different message about transgender youth on the campaign trail.

At a Republican rally in Port Huron, Michigan, the rapper told the crowd:

“We don't want our children to be bombarded with sex changes... We want people to leave the children alone.”

Ah, yes, the old “think of the children” routine.

Minaj's warning suggests kids are being pushed toward sex changes, a familiar anti-trans narrative designed to stir fear rather than illuminate reality. On The Katie Miller Podcast, she insisted she supports transgender adults. Apparently, that support comes with a rather large asterisk when there's a Republican crowd to grift, I mean, impress.

For a rapper whose career has been championed by LGBTQ fans, Minaj's political pivot has been a particularly bitter pill for some longtime supporters.

And let's just say horror fans weren’t rolling out the MAGA carpet for Ms. Minaj and her BBL entourage:













Unfortunately for Minaj, the midterms delivered Democratic victories instead of the red wave she was advertising. Mancini got his blue wave, while Minaj's MAGA transformation continued fueling speculation about a possible White House press secretary gig.

From Pink Friday to potentially defending Trump at the podium? That's one hell of a career pivot.

Apparently, Minaj's MAGA grift doesn't come with a concession speech:

Look, Chucky has spent decades possessing bodies. At least he knows better than to let MAGA possess his. Minaj, meanwhile, will have to see whether her MAGA loyalty survives the blue wave—or if this latest era flops harder than an underperforming album.




Latest News

97-Year-Old Man Goes Viral After Making 'Dramatic Exit' By Passing Away At His Own Birthday Party
Trending

97-Year-Old Man Goes Viral After Making 'Dramatic Exit' By Passing Away At His Own Birthday Party

Screenshots from TikToker @ivymarieplay's video
Trending

TikToker's Hilariously Embarrassing Interaction With Girl At Her Church After Seeing 'Batons' Under Her Chair Has Us Cringing Hard

Jax and Stew from 'Love Is Blind'
Celebrities

'Love Is Blind' Star Who Was Promptly Dumped By Fiancé In Viral Clip Debuts New Look After Fan Encouragement—And Wow

Hannah Einbinder; Haley Stevens
Celebrities

'Hacks' Star Hannah Einbinder's Impression Of Haley Stevens Is Going Viral—And It's Hilariously Spot On

More from News/lgbtq

Elon Musk
Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk Offers Awkward Reaction After Spending Nearly Half A Billion Dollars On Losing Republicans

Trillionaire X owner Elon Musk offered an awkward reaction after spending nearly $474 million on Republican candidates, many of whom lost on Election Night.

Musk’s political spending is expected to climb beyond the $474 million reported so far, since contributions made after October 14 have not yet been included in the tally. Of the amount currently documented, $216 million was directed to his own super PAC, America PAC, including $212 million earmarked for Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alexander Skarsgård from 'Wicker'
Black Bear Pictures

Gynecologists Are Weighing In With Hilarious Warnings Due To Overwhelming 'Wicker' Thirst

Wicker has been in theaters for a couple of weeks now and it's causing quite a stir. The quirky romantic fantasy stars Alexander Skarsgård as a man made entirely from wicker and Olivia Colman as the lonely fisherwoman who grows so tired of her town's ridicule that she commissions the local basketmaker (Peter Dinklage) to weave her a husband.

Despite the film's romantic subtext and its pushback against social norms, much of the online chatter has focused on the more intimate moments. And people are wondering how complete Skarsgård's costume was, particularly the appendage that made those sexy scenes memorable.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Barack Obama
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

White House Staff Dragged After Ultra-Cringey Attempt At Trolling Obama On Election Night

The White House was widely mocked after staff members attempted to troll former President Barack Obama with their dinner order on Election Night.

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy appeared during a Fox News broadcast on the White House lawn and said the following:

Keep ReadingShow less
Ken Paxton; watch party; James Talarico
Brandon Bell/Getty Images; @lmcgaughy/X; RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP via Getty Images

Hilarious Video From Ken Paxton's Watch Party As Race Is Called For James Talarico Is Comedic Gold

Whew! How 'bout those midterms, huh? Just blow after blow and shock after shock dealt to the Republicans of the country—and nowhere more intensely than in Texas.

Texas is arguably the story of the midterms, a state that hasn't gone blue in decades and hasn't been won by a Democratic Presidential candidate since 1976.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bill Clinton; Abdul El-Sayed
@HQNewsNow/X

Resurfaced 2007 Video Of Bill Clinton Praising University Of Michigan Senior Abdul El-Sayed's Graduation Speech Leaves Internet In Awe

On the eve of Tuesday's midterm elections, journalist Yashar Ali shared a video clip from 2007 that quickly went viral. In the video, former Democratic President Bill Clinton was on the stage at the University of Michigan to deliver the commencement address.

President Clinton's speech was preceded by the individual who graduated at the top of their class, a young man born and raised in Michigan named Abdulrahman "Abdul" Mohamed El-Sayed. Before beginning his own remarks, President Clinton acknowledged what a great job El-Sayed had done with his speech.

Keep ReadingShow less