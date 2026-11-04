Hillary Clinton Was Asked How Trump Has Changed Since Facing Off Against Him In 2016—And Her Answer Is Spot On

On the eve of the midterm elections, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told CNN anchor Anderson Cooper how President Donald Trump has changed since she ran against him in 2016.
So much has happened in the last 10 years and Clinton was clear that Trump's narcissism has gone off the rails and was kept far more in check during his first administration, when he had more competent people around him who were willing to tell him no and curbing his worst impulses.
She said:
"Where is he now? Look, I think that he's lost the plot. You know, back in 2016 –10 years ago, think about that – he had a theory of the case, he knew how he wanted to present himself, he had people around him who had at least some ability to rein him in or to say no to him. He's totally unfettered and unhinged now."
"And for him to go to the Reflecting Pool, one of the great failures of his efforts to redo Washington, and stand there as though it's a huge success and go on and on about all of his projects ripping up Washington, destroying the East Wing, building an arch that will interfere with air traffic control navigation in and out of Washington, I mean, you can't make this up."
"He is so focused on himself. You know that old poem, 'Ozymandias,' he wants to build tributes to himself, in the image of himself. I mean, he’s truly lost the plot of being president for the American people, of winning a midterm election that would be better than what I think is going to happen to him tomorrow."
“And I do worry about how much more out of control he might get. And therefore, having a Congress and having the courts and having state attorneys generals and others all working to try to control the damage that he could do is going to be really important.”
You can hear what she said in the video below.
Many concurred with her assessment.
Clinton's criticisms haven't aged a day.
Several months ago, a tweet she wrote in 2016 resurfaced following Trump's threat to destroy the "whole civilization" of Iran, a statement that legal scholars and world leaders have said would constitute war crimes.
Amid all this, a tweet Clinton wrote 10 years ago reminded people that she once said that "A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons."
Earlier this year, mere days before the Trump administration began its war with Iran, Clinton said Trump has "betrayed the West" with his "disgraceful" handling of Ukraine. Clinton called out Trump's often deferential attitude toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying Trump is looking to Putin as a "model" of what a leader can be, effectively betraying Western values.