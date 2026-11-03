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Don Jr. Dragged Hard After Claiming That Democrats 'Want To Make Ohio A State'

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During a rally in Swanton, Ohio, on Monday, Donald Trump Jr. told the MAGA crowd that Democrats "want to make Ohio a state"—and the mockery was swift.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 03, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Donald Trump Jr. was widely mocked after he didn't seem to know that Ohio is a state while speaking at a MAGA rally in Swinton, Ohio, ahead of Election Day.

Believe it or not, President Donald Trump's eldest son claimed Democrats "want to make Ohio a state" while speaking at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.

He said:

“They want to pack the Supreme Court. They want to make Ohio a state, make D.C. a state, have permanent one-party rule, all apparently—I don’t know how it works, but, you know, they can do these things and get away with it—all in the name of somehow preserving democracy.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

That doesn't make sense—Ohio has been a state since 1803 and was the 17th state to join the Union.

Republican candidates are facing an uphill battle for control of Congress as voters express frustration over the rising cost of living and the widely unpopular war in Iran. Polls suggest that roughly 9 percent of voters who supported Donald Trump in 2024 now intend to back Democratic candidates in the midterm elections.

When you see how incompetent and geographically challenged Trump Jr. is, you can clearly see why.

He was swiftly mocked in response.


Trump Jr.'s push in the final hours before Election Day to get voters to cast their ballot for Republicans comes after Utah Republican Senator John Curtis raised concerns about Trump Jr.’s dealings with overseas business interests and reports that he had received valuable gifts, suggesting that his proximity to the president may have brought him personal financial advantages.

Curtis pointed to a ProPublica report that determined a Russian oligarch funded Trump Jr.'s lavish wedding in the Bahamas earlier this year. He said these reports "raise legitimate questions about foreign access to members of a sitting president’s family and whether such relationships can create actual or perceived expectations of favorable treatment."

He added that Trump Jr.'s financial entanglements "also may create expectations of a returned favor that would not be in the best interests of the American people or our allies, and could even create national security vulnerabilities.”

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