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Zelda Williams Just Called Out Conspircacy Theorists Who Think She Helped Her Dad Fake His Own Death—And Fans Are Devastated For Her

Zelda Williams (left) and Robin Williams (right) arrive at the "Old Dogs" Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre.
John Shearer/WireImage

Zelda Williams, the daughter of late Oscar-winning actor Robin Williams, put conspiracy theorists on blast for believing that she was somehow involved in helping him fake his death.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossNov 02, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Zelda Williams has spent years asking people to stop using her late father, Robin Williams, as fodder for bizarre internet theories and AI-generated content. Now, the 37-year-old is confronting conspiracy theorists who believe the Oscar-winning actor never died—and that his own daughter helped cover it up.

At the center of this latest conspiracy is Uncle Pappy, a social media personality who uses an aging filter while impersonating Robin Williams. Somehow, his videos have convinced some viewers that the late actor is still alive.

Uncle Pappy even addressed the bizarre speculation surrounding his identity on TikTok:

@unc.pappy

TikTok · unc.pappy

The whole situation would be absurd enough on its own, but it takes a particularly cruel turn when strangers start involving Zelda in their theories.

And one Instagram commenter did exactly that:

Zelda Williams / Via Instagram: @zeldawilliams

Zelda also made it clear that Uncle Pappy wasn't responsible for the accusations being thrown her way. In a follow-up Instagram Story, she shared a closer look at the impersonator and acknowledged his efforts to dispel the rumors.

She clarified her position in another Instagram Story:

Zelda Williams / Via Instagram: @zeldawilliams

But her concerns extend beyond conspiracy theories. The incident underscores a larger issue she's been warning about—the growing difficulty of separating reality from manufactured content online.

The Lisa Frankenstein director addressed the potential consequences for public trust:

Zelda Williams / Via Instagram: @zeldawilliams

Zelda has repeatedly asked people to respect her father's memory. In October 2025, she pleaded with fans to stop sending her AI-generated videos of Robin Williams. By September 2026, she was confronting fabricated footage being used to promote conspiracy theories.

Another Instagram Story revealed just how exhausting these intrusions have become:

Zelda Williams / Via Instagram: @zeldawilliams

Her concerns aren't new. During the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, Zelda revealed she'd already heard AI-generated recreations of her father's voice.

The filmmaker's warning extended beyond Hollywood's labor dispute:

Zelda Williams / Via Instagram: @zeldawilliams

The implications raise an uncomfortable question. When technology can imitate someone's face, voice, or personality, what happens to the wishes of people who are no longer here to speak for themselves?

That concern extends to AI "deadbots," digital recreations of deceased people that raise questions about consent, grief, and commercialization. NPR examined those implications in a 2025 report, including the possibility that such recreations could become commonplace.

Lindenwood University researcher James Hutson cautioned against how easily attitudes toward the technology might shift:

“Something that might seem very crass and horrifying today is not going to seem so farfetched or inappropriate once it becomes normalized and fairly common.”

Thankfully, not everyone online has lost the plot. While some entertain elaborate theories about Robin Williams, others recognize how cruel it is to involve his daughter. On Reddit, readers expressed disbelief that Zelda is still dealing with this behavior more than a decade after her father's death.

The prevailing sentiment was simple: she and her family deserve to be left alone:

u/Nervous_Insect5976/Reddit

u/HonestNectarine7080/Reddit

u/FruitzSticks/Reddit

u/ActsOfDan/Reddit

u/midwestwhackadoo/Reddit

u/Objective_Claim_9157/Reddit

u/lisayelline/Reddit

u/JustSherlock/Reddit

u/Soupfullofradio/Reddit

u/vodkaorangejuice/Reddit

u/Kevbot1000/Reddit

u/Additional_Gene_211/Reddit

And while the internet continues to invent stories about Robin Williams, his children are making sure fans have somewhere to find the real ones.

Zelda and her brothers, Zak and Cody Williams, have reactivated their father's official Instagram account, putting the spotlight back on the life he actually lived rather than the bizarre narratives circulating online. It's a chance for fans to reconnect with his legacy without conspiracy theories getting in the way.

The siblings' own words offer a more personal perspective:


Zelda made her position unmistakable when confronting the misuse of her father's likeness:

“Just because he’s gone does not mean he’s now your puppet. Have some shame.”

As technology evolves, that warning becomes increasingly relevant. Robin Williams may have belonged to generations of fans in a cultural sense, but that doesn't give strangers ownership over his identity—or the right to keep dragging his family into their fantasies.


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