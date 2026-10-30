Skip to content

We Just Got Our First Look At AMC's New 'Dune: Part 3' Popcorn Bucket—And They Really Went There

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Tributes Pour In For 'Star Trek' And 'X-Men' Icon Patrick Stewart After His Death At 86

Patrick Stewart
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After it was announced on Thursday that actor Patrick Stewart had died at age 86 following a brief battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, tributes poured in from fellow celebrities and former co-stars.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 30, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

On Thursday, people received the news of the passing of lauded stage, TV, and screen actor Sir Patrick Stewart. Already an accomplished actor in his beloved Britain, in 1987 Sir Patrick gained international fame as he joined Starfleet and the Star Trek universe for the first new television series since 1969.

For the next seven seasons, Captain Jean-Luc Picard would command the USS Enterprise (NCC-1701-D) on Star Trek: The Next Generation on the small screen, then follow as it made the leap to the silver screen where Stewart would play the role for four feature films. He would don the uniform again for his own series, Picard, for three seasons.

Stewart was also tapped for another iconic role, bringing Marvel Comics' Professor X to the big screen in nine X-Men and Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, including the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

Between film and television, the award-winning actor amassed over 150 credits in his over six decade long career.

His representative used Sir Patrick's social media accounts to let the world know the beloved performer and activist had walked on. You can see the announcement in the Instagram carousel below, where they shared that Sir Patrick had a "brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia."

Two massive fandoms loved Stewart, as did his friends and costars. As news of his passing was received, tributes to the man who advocated for the LGBTQ+ community, spoke out against domestic violence, and fostered dogs came pouring in.

Fellow British actor Sir Ian McKellen is the first person many people think of when they think of Sir Patrick, as the two have worked and played together for decades.

In a fitting tribute, Sir Ian shared:

"[Sir Patrick Stewart] wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love."

The tributes continued, from veteran British actor Malcolm McDowell...

...X-Men franchise and Logan costar Hugh Jackman...

...X-Men director Bryan Singer...

...costar Rebecca Romjin—who also crossed to the Star Trek universe in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds...

...his successor in the role of Professor X, Scottish actor James McAvoy...

...and Marvel studios.

View on Threads

Star Trek: The Next Generation and Picard costars Wil Wheaton...

@itswilwheaton/Threads

...Marina Sirtis...

...and Gates McFadden shared their thoughts on the loss on social media.

In a statement to USA Today, fellow Star Trek: TNG and Picard castmate LeVar Burton shared:

"He was family. There is no other context in which to hold him that makes sense. I am lucky to have known and loved so many of the facets of a soul so rich in talent and generous of heart. Of all the dames and knights I’ve known he was deep down the silliest."

Jonathan Frakes, who portrayed Picard's Number One, Commander Riker, told the publication:

"There is no one on this planet that I have acted with or directed more often than my late great friend Patrick Stewart. He will be with me forever. May he rest in peace."

Star Trek: Picard costars Michelle Hurd...

...and Jeri Ryan shared memories as well.

Star Trek: Discovery actor Wilson Cruz wrote he was devastated by the loss.

Cruz's castmate Michelle Yeoh remembered Sir Patrick's kindness.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy actor Gina Yashere shared a sweet video of meeting Stewart a decade before she joined the Trek universe.

View on Threads

Star Trek legends William Shatner and George Takei also paid tribute to Sir Patrick.


@georgehtakei/Threads

Leonard Nimoy's son Adam shared his experience working with him.

His Dune (1984) costar Kyle MacLachlan shared his memories of working together several times.

View on Threads


Actor, writer, director, and multiple series creator Seth MacFarlane penned a tribute on Threads.

@macfarlaneseth/Threads

Actor Paul Hauser shared a story of his time on the set of sitcom Blunt Talk with him.

Sesame Street shared a video moment with Sir Patrick as a tribute.

A lifelong liberal with democratic socialist ideals he delighted in sharing, Sir Patrick was also beloved for his activism.

LGBTQ+ equality organization the Human Rights Campaign shared Stewart's own message on why he supported gay civil rights.

And many animal rescues around the world shared tributes because of Sir Patrick's love of animals as well as fostering and advocating for his beloved bullies.

He will indeed be missed by many, for many reasons.

Rest in the heavens, Sir Patrick.

Latest News

Kathy Hochul; Nicki Minaj
Trending

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Has Hilariously Blunt Reaction After Nicki Minaj Calls Her An 'Evil Woman'

Barack Obama; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Obama Makes Mic Drop Point About Trump's Furious Response To His 'Cheesecake Factory' Jab—And He's Spot On

Screenshot of Tom during Fox News interview
Donald Trump

Fox News Asked A MAGA Rallygoer Why He Was Attending–And They Were NOT Prepared For His Brutal Response

Bernie Moreno; Abdul El-Sayed
2026 Elections

MAGA Senator Gets Awkward Reminder After Claiming Abdul El-Sayed Is Unfit To Serve Since He's Not Christian

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Jesse Ventura; Donald Trump
KSTP-TV; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Jesse Ventura Brutally Rips 'Coward' Trump For Avoiding Military Service After Trump Touts Himself As Great Military Leader

Minneapolis-born ex-pro-wrestler and former Reform Party Governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura minced no words when he shared how he feels about MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

Once rumored to be a potential running mate for the former reality star President, Ventura has been a very vocal critic of Trump for some time.

Keep ReadingShow less
Graham shows some photos of Robert Irwin (right) promoting conservation to Prince William (left).
The Graham Norton Show

Robert Irwin Hilariously Mortified After Prince William Makes 'Python' Joke About His Racy Photoshoot

Prince William has a sense of humor. I know. I'm processing this information, too.

The future king made an unexpected detour into comedy during The Graham Norton Show, where Robert Irwin's infamous underwear photoshoot became the evening's main attraction. Unfortunately for Irwin, William had questions. Well, more like observations.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikToker @kori_latham; Luke Skywalker from 'Star Wars'
@kori_latham/TikTok; Disney/LucasFilm

TikTok Mom's Church Outfit Gets Hilariously Roasted By Her 10-Year-Old With Brutal 'Star Wars' Comparison

There's nothing like finding an outfit that you love and feel really confident in, only to realize that you bear an uncanny resemblance to a popular film's costume stylings.

And that's exactly what happened to TikToker @kori_latham, who was getting dressed for church.

Keep ReadingShow less
Newborn baby with full mustache
@MarioNawfal/X

Viral Video Of Newborn Baby Allegedly Born With Full Mustache Sparks Flurry Of Hilarious Jokes

Some people are born to make an entrance—but one baby took that so seriously that he immediately became an internet meme when he was born, thanks to rocking a full mustache.

Parents are typically "warned" about little "abnormalities" they might notice when their babies are born, like birthmarks, a lot of hair on their head, no hair on their head, different eye colors, and maybe even a little facial hair.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @hottgirlseatpickles's TikTok video
@hottgirlseatpickles/TikTok

Woman Speaks Out After Her Ex-Boyfriend And Ex-Best Friend Get Engaged Mere Months After Their Breakup

There's a special ring in the world of betrayal for cheating boyfriends and girlfriends, and there's another special ring for those who cheat with their partner's best friend.

TikToker @hottgirlseatpickles spoke out after hearing through the grapevine that her ex-boyfriend from four months prior was getting married to her former best friend, who he started dating shortly after their breakup.

Keep ReadingShow less