Tributes Pour In For 'Star Trek' And 'X-Men' Icon Patrick Stewart After His Death At 86

On Thursday, people received the news of the passing of lauded stage, TV, and screen actor Sir Patrick Stewart. Already an accomplished actor in his beloved Britain, in 1987 Sir Patrick gained international fame as he joined Starfleet and the Star Trek universe for the first new television series since 1969.

For the next seven seasons, Captain Jean-Luc Picard would command the USS Enterprise (NCC-1701-D) on Star Trek: The Next Generation on the small screen, then follow as it made the leap to the silver screen where Stewart would play the role for four feature films. He would don the uniform again for his own series, Picard, for three seasons.

Stewart was also tapped for another iconic role, bringing Marvel Comics' Professor X to the big screen in nine X-Men and Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, including the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

Between film and television, the award-winning actor amassed over 150 credits in his over six decade long career.

His representative used Sir Patrick's social media accounts to let the world know the beloved performer and activist had walked on. You can see the announcement in the Instagram carousel below, where they shared that Sir Patrick had a "brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia."

Two massive fandoms loved Stewart, as did his friends and costars. As news of his passing was received, tributes to the man who advocated for the LGBTQ+ community, spoke out against domestic violence, and fostered dogs came pouring in.

Fellow British actor Sir Ian McKellen is the first person many people think of when they think of Sir Patrick, as the two have worked and played together for decades.

In a fitting tribute, Sir Ian shared:

"[Sir Patrick Stewart] wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love."

The tributes continued, from veteran British actor Malcolm McDowell...

...X-Men franchise and Logan costar Hugh Jackman...

...X-Men director Bryan Singer...

...costar Rebecca Romjin—who also crossed to the Star Trek universe in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds...

...his successor in the role of Professor X, Scottish actor James McAvoy...

...and Marvel studios.

Star Trek: The Next Generation and Picard costars Wil Wheaton...

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...Marina Sirtis...

...and Gates McFadden shared their thoughts on the loss on social media.

In a statement to USA Today, fellow Star Trek: TNG and Picard castmate LeVar Burton shared:

"He was family. There is no other context in which to hold him that makes sense. I am lucky to have known and loved so many of the facets of a soul so rich in talent and generous of heart. Of all the dames and knights I’ve known he was deep down the silliest."

Jonathan Frakes, who portrayed Picard's Number One, Commander Riker, told the publication:

"There is no one on this planet that I have acted with or directed more often than my late great friend Patrick Stewart. He will be with me forever. May he rest in peace."

Star Trek: Picard costars Michelle Hurd...

...and Jeri Ryan shared memories as well.

Star Trek: Discovery actor Wilson Cruz wrote he was devastated by the loss.

Cruz's castmate Michelle Yeoh remembered Sir Patrick's kindness.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy actor Gina Yashere shared a sweet video of meeting Stewart a decade before she joined the Trek universe.

Star Trek legends William Shatner and George Takei also paid tribute to Sir Patrick.





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Leonard Nimoy's son Adam shared his experience working with him.

His Dune (1984) costar Kyle MacLachlan shared his memories of working together several times.





Actor, writer, director, and multiple series creator Seth MacFarlane penned a tribute on Threads.

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Actor Paul Hauser shared a story of his time on the set of sitcom Blunt Talk with him.

Sesame Street shared a video moment with Sir Patrick as a tribute.

A lifelong liberal with democratic socialist ideals he delighted in sharing, Sir Patrick was also beloved for his activism.

LGBTQ+ equality organization the Human Rights Campaign shared Stewart's own message on why he supported gay civil rights.

And many animal rescues around the world shared tributes because of Sir Patrick's love of animals as well as fostering and advocating for his beloved bullies.

He will indeed be missed by many, for many reasons.

Rest in the heavens, Sir Patrick.