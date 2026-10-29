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Noah Wyle Has Hilariously Relatable Reaction After Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Noah Wyle attends the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Sunset Soirée at Warner Bros. Studios.
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

After People named The Pitt star Noah Wyle as their "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2026, Wyle revealed that he thought the news was a joke at first.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossOct 29, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Apparently, being named Sexiest Man Alive doesn't automatically mean believing you're the Sexiest Man Alive. Just ask Noah Wyle, who thought People magazine was pulling a prank.

With the competition still alive and breathing, we have a few questions of our own.

Michael B. Jordan is still walking among us. Jonathan Bailey hasn't stopped being gorgeous and British. Tyriq Withers still has abs—I checked. Now Wyle has joined the lineup, further delaying my plans to be great.

Wyle, meanwhile, had the audacity to be all humble and sexy about it:

“I thought that sounded like a prank—just not in a million years did I think that this would be an honor bestowed on me.”

A prank? Noah, please. From Northwestern University to baby-faced Dr. John Carter on ER and brooding, sad-eyed Dr. Robby on The Pitt, Wyle has spent decades giving binge-watching millennials television crushes.

Add an Emmy win, a silver-fox glow-up, and a face that needs a hug. The man is practically an emotional support fantasy amid political chaos and questionable decisions.

The folks at People certainly knew how to make an announcement:

Full disclosure, I wasn't entirely sold. Shawn Hatosy was right there playing Dr. Jack on The Pitt, looking like the kind of doctor who could make me forget why I came to the emergency room.

Look, I don't need Dr. Jack to save my life. I just need him to look at me like I'm his next problem. Besides, you can't spell hot without Hatosy.

Then Wyle posed with his dog, and suddenly my side-eye symptoms disappeared:

The dog was adorable, the smirk was criminal, and that smolder should require a prescription. Hallelujah, I've been healed. Dr. Jack, cancel my follow-up.

And Wyle isn't the first ER heartthrob in People's crosshairs. Former co-star George Clooney has worn the crown twice, practically making him the department chair of handsome television doctors.

Wyle has a theory about his old colleague's reaction:

“I think he’ll be amused and feel, hopefully, like a proud papa, that I’ve come of gray-haired age.”

Honestly, ER deserves a lifetime achievement award for its contributions to handsome men.

Here's the catch. People doesn't put the crown to a public vote. Its editors choose the winner, leaving everyone else debating their taste like it's a constitutional matter. Even the winners seem bewildered.

Jonathan Bailey, who held the title in 2025, had thoughts of his own:

“It’s a huge honor. Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. [Laughs] It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out.”

Two consecutive winners questioning their coronations? The Council of Hot Men may need an emergency self-esteem meeting.

Watch Bailey celebrate his Wicked earned 365-day title in the Entertainment Tonight clip below:

But the real winner might be Wyle's wife, Sara, who obviously enjoyed having her taste in husbands validated. Their children? Less impressed. Nothing ruins a man's sexy mystique like his own kids.

Wyle recalled his son's practical response to Dad's new status:

“Oh, this is going to make my life so much harder now. But that’s cool, Dad. But also, you invite a lot of haters too.”

His son had a point. Social media quickly turned the announcement into a debate, with some questioning the choice and others celebrating Wyle's long-overdue recognition.

The court of public thirst was officially in session:












Meanwhile, Wyle's Pitt character hasn't been nearly as fortunate. Season 2 put Dr. Robby through a grueling Fourth of July shift as he struggled with PTSD and the emotional toll of emergency medicine. A three-month motorcycle sabbatical couldn't come soon enough.

Amy Poehler had thoughts about Wyle's sex-symbol status during his appearance on Good Hang:

@goodhangwithamy

TikTok · Good Hang with Amy Poehler

But Poehler wasn't finished. She also questioned why The Pitt delivers so much graphic medical drama without giving viewers more romance to balance it out.

Poehler prescribed a little heat between emergencies:

“You gonna show the guts, you gotta show some butts.”

Wyle floated a one-to-four ratio of romance to gore. Four gruesome emergencies for one kiss? Sir, your face has already derailed my productivity. Now you're putting fictional affection behind a paywall?

I had goals this week. Ambitions. A future. Instead, I'm begging for one little smooch from a man who thought being called sexy was a practical joke. Stay humble, Dr. Robby. My therapist and I have enough to discuss.



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