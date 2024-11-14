Skip to content

Conservative Has Brutal Warning For GOP After Trump Picks 'Vile Sex Pest' Gaetz For AG

John Krasinski Jokes About Wife Emily Blunt's Reaction To His Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

The actor spoke to People magazine after being named "2024 Sexiest Man Alive"—including about wife Emily Blunt's reaction.

John Krasinski gushed about being named People magazine's "2024 Sexiest Man Alive" and shared his wife, Emily Blunt's, reaction to the honor.

The actor is known for his Hollywood breakthrough character Jim Halpert on the long-running NBC sitcom The Office and for becoming a creator and director of the 2018 horror drama A Quiet Place.

In addition to being named one of Time's 100 most influential people in the world and earning three Primetime Emmy nominations for co-creating the reality show Lip Sync Battle, he can now add being the "Sexiest Man Alive" to his long list of achievements.


When asked about the flattering honor, Krasinski, who is married to British actor Emily Blunt, said in this week's People cover story he experienced "immediate blackout…Zero thoughts."

He continued:

"Other than maybe I'm being punked. That's not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’"
"And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.”

You can watch a video of his interview, here.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Krasinski shared that when he caught Blunt up to speed about his latest distinction as America's eye candy, she was “very excited."

"There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her," the 45-year-old recalled.

He and Blunt married on July 10, 2010, in Como, Italy.

The Hollywood couple currently reside in Brooklyn, New York, and have two daughters together.

Despite the new sexy title, Krasinski said that things won't change much back at home.

"I do think it's going to make me do more household chores, but I'm willing to take the cons with the pros, to be honest with you," he joked.

Krasinski hilariously predicted that after the latest issue of People featuring him on the cover is published, "She'll be like, 'All right, that means you're going to really earn it here at home."

Blunt had joked she'd wallpaper their home with the cover of him if he won the "Sexiest Man" title, and we know how that turned out.

"Do we have that on camera? Because that’s like a binding contract, I think," he quipped. "My children will love that, it won’t be weird at all."

Social media users thought the magazine's choice was accurate.







When asked how he knew Blunt "was the one," the actor/producer said it was the second he met her when he was introduced to her by a friend at a restaurant.

"I walked over to her to shake her hand, and as soon as I shook her hand, I went, 'Ohhhh…' And I just knew."

Now they've been married 14 years, the proud husband and father wouldn't trade his happiness and contentment with anything else.

He said:

“It’s that beautiful thing where when you’re married to someone, you’re constantly learning and changing and evolving. And I’m so lucky to go through all that with her.”

In addition to writing and directing the first two A Quiet Place films, Krasinski also starred in, produced, wrote, and directed the 2024 fantasy family comedyIF, further cementing his place among some of the most in-demand filmmakers in Hollywood.

Reflecting on his career so far, Krasinski noted his status hasn't come without its challenges.

A Quiet Place, for example, was not the easiest pitch for him to make to studio execs.

“I had to pitch the studio like 54 times before they said yes,” Krasinski said, adding:

“I’m pretty sure someone said, ‘Sorry, is Jim from The Office going to direct this?’ And I went, ‘Oh, it’s John, but we’ll get there.’ ”

As far as we're concerned, he's already arrived, and we are pleased with People magazine's choice.

Congratulations, John!

