President Trump Keeps Making Truly Bizarre Sounds During His MAGA Rallies—And Nobody Knows What To Think

President Donald Trump turned heads after making odd sounds while speaking at rallies in Clemson, South Carolina, and Sioux City, Iowa, earlier this week, weirding out critics who are wondering what in the world could be wrong with him this time.

Trump was in South Carolina to promote GOP candidates ahead of the November 3 midterms when he made a gagging sound while attempting to talk about former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

It came out something like this:

“I’d say 90 percent of the reason I took the governor—EUHH. I took the governor, I put her over at the United Nations, because I wanted this guy to be...I wanted this guy to become governor.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

That sound was weird enough for someone to be inspired and make a dance tune out of it, so at least we got that.

But The Tonight Show really took things up a notch.

At another point, while attempting to criticize Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, he said:

"If you don't want communists controlling the US Senate, which is between JAIIIIIIT"

You can hear what he said in the video below.

People had thoughts on what appears to be further evidence of the president's physical and cognitive decline.

@TomJChicago/ X





This is just the latest example of Trump being downright weird at his own MAGA rallies.

Just days ago, he raised eyebrows after revealing at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, that he was "examining" Republican Senator Jon Husted's "body" while Husted was speaking, even commenting on Husted's butt.

Trump said he "started examining his [Husted's] body because I didn't know he was a great athlete, and I looked, and I watched up and down.” Trump added that he "looked at his a** and I looked at the whole… And then I looked at his hands. He’s got these like claws."

The rally attendees cheered him on, which says so much about MAGA.