Congressman-elect Anthony Constantino raised eyebrows after he shared screenshots of flirtatious messages he claims to have received from a man as evidence that his mission to turn every gay American into a Republican is already working.
“Please red pill me as a gay man, sir,” one message read, per what Constantino shared to X. Another declared, “You turned me Republican.” “You’re really handsome,” one person wrote, while another made a more suggestive offer: “Sexy, let me know if you want to play…”
Constantino captioned this "evidence" as follows:
“It’s already begun. I want to clarify, I am not Gay but I do want all Gay Americans to become Republican. The Democrat Party is making it unsafe to be Gay."
"If you like Secure Borders, Safety, Low Taxes, Less Regulation, as well as First and Second Amendment Rights then you should be Republican.”
You can see his post and the screenshot below.
@constantino/X
Believe it or not, Constantino gets weirder.
In another video, Constantino showcased what he described as his strategy for winning over gay voters: dancing and singing along to Stevie Wonder’s “Master Blaster (Jammin’).” He claimed in the accompanying social media post that he will "make all Gay Americans become Republicans and Democrats can't stop me!"
Before breaking into song, he told viewers:
“Everybody wants to know how I’m gonna turn every gay American Republican. It’s easy. Watch."
You can see his post below.
Constantino even alleged without evidence that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani privately ridicules his gay supporters, writing:
"It makes no sense that any Gay American wants to be in the Party of Mamdani. These Muslims are LAUGHING AT YOU. They think Gays are stupid for voting for Democrats. This is all Zohran talks about when he goes to Uganda. He giggles like Hyena about the FACT that he conned Gays."
You can see his post below.
Given this very odd fixation, Constantino isn't doing a very good job of convincing people that he isn't gay (and closeted) himself.
Constantino isn't even officially in office yet and we can already tell he's going to be the cause of at least a few major headaches.