President Donald Trump had observers making the same joke after he watched, alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping, as a troupe of brightly dressed performers delivered an elaborate rendition of The Village People's classic song "YMCA" during a diplomatic banquet.

Despite the song's roots in gay culture, Trump adopted it as his campaign’s theme, frequently playing it at events and even dancing to it. This even sparked a social media trend, with Trump supporters sharing videos of themselves dancing and singing along to the tune.

The song has also sparked mockery in the past because of of Trump's signature gestures, which include slowly punching the air and moving his hips and knees without moving his feet.

Margo Martin, a communications advisor to Trump, shared a video that shows performers delivering their rendition of the song against a screen showing footage of Trump and Xi at different points during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

You can see the video below.

None of this appeared remotely flattering, by the way—and people were quick to point out that it really seems like Xi and company were very much making fun of Trump, who appeared none the wiser.





Trump's strange dance moves have periodically been the subject of mockery.

Just a few months ago, after Belgium scored their fourth goal against the U.S., players had social media users cackling after they imitated Trump's signature dance move upon knocking Team USA out of the World Cup.

Belgium booked its place in the quarterfinals with a dominant performance in Seattle. Charles De Ketelaere scored twice before substitute Romelu Lukaku capped the rout with a late fourth goal. After Lukaku found the net, several Belgian players celebrated by imitating Trump's familiar arm-pumping dance.

Trump himself has said that First Lady Melania Trump has asked him not to do the dance. At one point, when he insisted that people love his dancing, he said "She said, 'they don't like it, they're just being nice to you.' I said, 'that's not right.' The place goes crazy. They're screaming dance please."

Even Melania knows this is all embarrassing.