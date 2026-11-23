Among the many popular traditions of the holiday season is to rewatch our favorite Christmas-themed movies.

At the top of many people's list in that genre is the 1990 classic Home Alone, in which 8-year-oldKevin McCallister, immortalized on screen by Macaulay Culkin, is accidentally left behind when his family heads to Paris for Christmas, while also forced to defend his home from neighborhood robbers "The Wet Bandits," played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

While it's hard to imagine anyone other than Pesci as the gold-toothed, ruthless Harry, and Stern as the youthfully naive Marv, the now iconic duo almost never made it to the screen.

Indeed, Marv was nearly played by actor Daniel Roebuck, but just before shooting began was replaced by Stern, who was director Chris Columbus's first choice for the role.

During a recent appearance on the Wildmen Podcast, Columbus revisited the casting of The Wet Bandits, shining some light on how Stern ended up taking his now legendary role:

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Columbus claimed that Roebuck, whom Columbus did not mention by name, was let go from the film after a "horrible" screen test with Pesci, also claiming the actor was "the only person I ever had to fire."

According to Columbus, there was no bad blood between the two, going on to say he promised to hire him again in the future.

However, upon hearing Columbus's remarks on the podcast, Roebuck wasted no time in setting the record straight, disputing just about everything the director said, and finding his remarks on the podcast "troubling."

Roebuck told Entertainment Weekly that while Pesci and Stern were always Columbus's first choices for Marv and Harry, 20th Century Fox told him he could only have one or the other, for budgetary reasons.

While Columbus initially chose Pesci and cast Roebuck in Stern's, place, Roebuck said he could sense that he was just "I was just a pawn in a game to get Daniel Stern."

Roebuck also made it clear that the aforementioned "horrible" screen test with Pesci never actually happened:

"They did everything they could to get me to quit."

“There was no screen test with Joe Pesci."

"That never ever happened, so that’s impossible."

"I sat with Joe Pesci for one afternoon."

"What Chris said to me when he fired me was that there was no chemistry."

"And I reminded him that the characters literally spent a two-page scene together, and after that they were both being hit in the face with nails."

"So it didn’t really matter what the chemistry was."

Interestingly, when Roebuck told Pesci he had been let go from the film, Pesci proved envious, with the Oscar-winner reportedly telling Roebuck, "I wish they would fire me from this piece of sh*t."



Of course, Pesci expressed that wish without knowing the film would go on to gross over $190 million at the box office, giving him enough incentive to return for its equally popular sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

As Roebuck's response made the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), many expressed their disappointment with Columbus's remarks, with some wondering why he even felt compelled to bring this saga up again, while others admitted to finding it impossible to imagine the film without Stern.



Here's how people reacted online:





Facebook users were similarly disappointed by Columbus' choice of words, and apparent lack of sensitivity toward Roebuck:

@Michael Kallio/Facebook

@Michael Kallio/Facebook

@Michael Kallio/Facebook

@Michael Kallio/Facebook

@Michael Kallio/Facebook

Roebuck said he has no ill will or regrets about being let go from the film, pointing out how being part of the film might have made the actor "too famous."

Roebuck also admitted that Stern was "terrific" in the role.

While Columbus has yet to live up to his promise of working with Roebuck on another project, the actor admits he hopes he has that opportunity.

When Entertainment Weekly reached out to Pesci for comment, his representatives responded that Pesci was "respectful of all talent he works with as well as the crew that brings these projects to life" and he "would never participate in gossip like this."