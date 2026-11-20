Far-right X owner Elon Musk was not fooling anyone after claiming that he's "not MAGA" following his "foolish" spending on Republican candidates in the midterm elections.
Musk is clearly attempting to rewrite his history of amplifying antisemitic and extremist rhetoric, his ties to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party—known for members using Nazi slogans and minimizing the Holocaust—and the fact that neo-Nazi groups celebrated a Nazi salute he made after the footage went viral.
Musk also had a tumultuous tenure as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an advisory body charged with slashing federal operations. His time in Washington was marked by sweeping layoffs, the dismantling of key government offices, a wave of litigation, and significant protests against his efforts.
During the 2024 election campaign, Musk made headlines for contributing $75 million to a pro-Trump PAC. Musk also promised to pay registered voters in swing states to sign a petition on the PAC’s website. He even conducted a daily lottery that awarded $1 million to registered voters.
Moreover, he spent nearly $474 million on Republican candidates in this year's midterms, many of whom lost on election night. Musk’s political spending is expected to climb beyond the $474 million reported so far. Of the amount currently documented, $216 million was directed to his own super PAC, America PAC, including $212 million earmarked for Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton.
Musk also encouraged his social media followers to vote for Republicans, but grew curiously more quiet as the results started to come in and it became clear that Democrats had made historic gains. He even started deleting some of his older tweets.
Rest assured—there's no question of where Musk's political leanings lie. But he was singing a different tune during an appearance at The New York Times' DealBook SummitX on Wednesday, telling interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin that he had sought to help Republicans retain control of the Senate to prevent either party from holding the presidency and majorities in both chambers of Congress in 2029.
He acknowledged that the effort had “failed," adding:
"Obviously, the Republicans were routed in this election, and … I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it. Or maybe it would have been much worse without that." ...
"I'm not MAGA. I’m not sure what MAGA means...if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don't have that."
You can hear what Musk said in the video below.
That sure is funny considering Musk in 2024 jumped awkwardly behind then-candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the same area where Trump survived an assassination attempt earlier that summer.
It's worth recalling that Musk, wearing a black MAGA hat during a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden, once referred to himself as “dark, gothic MAGA.”
No one was buying what he was selling.
Musk is clearly afraid of Oversight hearings now that Democrats are set to take power. Too bad everyone can see through him.