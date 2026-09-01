Elon Musk Dragged For His Hypocrisy After Explaining Why He Won't Play 'Grand Theft Auto 6' In Resurfaced Clip

In 2023, as Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) was getting set to launch, Elon Musk commented on an X post that he couldn't stomach playing any of the games in Rockstar Games GTA franchise.
After a user listed all the GTA titles they never played—which was all of them—Musk chimed in.
The tech investor owner of X commented:
"Tried, but didn’t like doing crime. GTA5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn’t do it."
The Spacex and Tesla investor repeated the same claim two years later, during a November 2025 appearance on Nikhil Kamath's People by WTF podcast.
Musk stated:
"I have only played a little bit of GTA because I didn't like the fact that—like, in GTA V, you literally can't progress unless you kill the police."
"And I'm like, 'This doesn't work for me.' I actually don't like killing the NPCs in the video games. That's not my thing."
"I actually stopped when it said the only way to proceed is to shoot at the police. I'm like, 'I don't want to do that.'"
Recently, X user Coinvo resurfaced the quotes in a post on X that caused mockery like Musk faced in 2023 and 2025.
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As usual, some of the most brutal commentary came from Reddit.
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Some referenced a 2018 incident involving Tesla whistleblower Martin Tripp.
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Whatever Musk's aim is for repeating this same commentary, he doesn’t seem to be achieving it.
The Manosphere tech bros that usually defend anything he says or does find these comments to be an assault on masculinity. As do the MAGA minions that waver between loving and hating Musk depending on his current relationship with MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, everyone else just sees hypocrisy and a thinly-veiled attempt to mimic compassion from a man who laughed about canceling ebola prevention funding, who labeled empathy a "civilizational risk," and who claimed "the fundamental weakness of Western civilization is empathy."
Time to write a new script, Elon.