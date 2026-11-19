Nick Cannon makes the news most often now for his support of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, his sexist double standards for his teenage daughter, and the number of children he's had with multiple women, with seven of the 12 arriving between December of 2020 and December of 2022.

Elon Musk still has him beat with numbers—14 children—but is behind Cannon with women, with only four mother's of his children to Cannon's six.

So it's easy for people to forget that Cannon's first two children—twins Monroe & Moroccan Scott—were born years earlier, in 2011, during his eight-year marriage to singer and actor Mariah Carey.

Netflix recently dropped a trailer for a new reality show, Raising The Cannons, about Cannon's life after his choice to have ten more children with five different women in the span of five years: three with Brittany Bell in 2017, 2020, and 2022; three with Abby De La Rosa in 2021 and 2022; two with Alyssa Scott; and one each with Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole in 2022.

You can watch the trailer here:

youtu.be

In the series, Mariah Carey's 15-year-old twins—nicknamed Roc and Roe—speak candidly about their father's role in their lives. Their parents were married in 2008, separated in 2014, and their divorce finalized in 2016.

In the trailer, Cannon admits his ego drove him away from Carey. His daughter Roe tells him he'd probably have reconciled with her mother if he hadn't had all of her half-siblings with multiple women.

Later in the trailer, his teenage son Roc tells the camera:

"This lifestyle, I don’t think it’s sustainable in any way."

People were surprised by the trailer's contents.

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But Mariah Carey's children drew respect for their no nonsense attitudes.

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In 2022, Cannon himself admitted in an episode of The Checkup with Dr. David Agus that his choices were poor, saying:

"Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children. One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin."

While appearing on The Breakfast Club in 2025, Cannon revealed he has narcissistic personality disorder and admitted that having 10 children in rapid succession was a response to his divorce, "careless," and "unintentional."

Unfortunately, when parents make bad decisions, it's their children who suffer.