Some female actors might dream of becoming the next Bond girl. Florence Pugh? She's more interested in making James Bond regret getting out of bed.
With Robert Pattinson taking over as 007, Pugh isn't waiting for a casting call. She's already pitched herself to Denis Villeneuve, the director of the next installment. Subtle? Not particularly.
At Monday's ELLE Women in Hollywood event, Villeneuve was there to present Pugh with an award. The Little Women star decided to return the favor with an unexpected audition.
Pugh shot her shot with a question for Villeneuve:
“I sent Denis a message this morning. I said, ‘Congrats on finding your Bond. Nice catch. Any villains with the size of 5’4”?’”
When you've got the director's number, why wait?
Pugh already has a head start with Villeneuve, playing Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Two and Dune: Part Three. Pattinson? He's the newcomer, joining the third film as Scytale. She's been in the filmmaker's orbit longer than the new 007 himself.
Your move, Bond.
And with the filmmaker right there in the audience, she couldn't resist one final nudge:
“Anyway, I’m reminding you just in case!”
Villeneuve had come to celebrate the actress, only to find himself on the receiving end of a public casting pitch. The audience laughed. Even an awards ceremony isn't safe from a little Hollywood networking.
Watch the Don't Worry Darling actress make her pitch to Villeneuve:
florence pugh told denis villeneuve she would be up to play the villain in his james bond film https://t.co/H3CP1zDShP
— Best of Florence Pugh (@bestofpugh) November 17, 2026
Bond hasn't even started filming, and his potential nemesis is already plotting against him.
Whether she'll get the chance is another question. Villeneuve still has a villain to cast, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight writing the screenplay and Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing.
And while the villain remains a mystery, Villeneuve has plenty to say about his new 007:
“I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin.”
The excitement is mutual. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Pugh revealed that Pattinson had long been the top Bond pick in her household. She praised his versatility and unpredictable career choices, adding that she's especially thrilled to see him take on the role with Villeneuve directing.
And she certainly has the range to give Pattinson trouble herself. From Midsommar and Little Women to Black Widow and the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, she's tackled horror, drama, and blockbuster action. Why not add a license to be bad?
And there's precedent for a Bond villain stealing the spotlight. Javier Bardem's Raoul Silva in Skyfall certainly left an impression.
And Brad Pitt isn't about to let Pugh have all the villainous fun:
“Robert! Denis! You know, I'd like to do that. I'd be up for that. My man Javier [Bardem] did it so well. It's tall shoes, but I'd take that on.”
Well, this is getting competitive.
Watch Pitt make his Bond villain pitch at the premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth:
It's not hard to see the attraction. Bond gets the tuxedo, gadgets, and Aston Martin. His enemies get to turn personal grudges into international incidents.
Veteran Bond screenwriter Bruce Feirstein weighed in on what makes these characters special:
“A Bond movie is only as good as its villain. Think back to what you remember about your favorite Bond movies—it’s the villain. They’re the most operatic characters. They’re the most fun.”
So Villeneuve has two stars volunteering for villain duty. But why should Pitt limit his options?
Bond films have given us memorable women like Vesper Lynd and Madeleine Swann. Maybe Pitt should audition for the next Bond girl instead. Watch out, Zendaya—and every other potential Bond girl. The man has range.
Meanwhile, Pugh's public audition to play a Bond Baddie has given fans another casting possibility to chew over:
Back at Monday's ceremony, the actor had more on her mind than becoming Bond's next nightmare. She also thanked the casting directors who took chances on her and the crew members who looked after her early in her career.
Pugh recalled the costume department's creative approach to keeping her fed:
“Or for the dressers, who would fib and say there was a costume malfunction when they could see I hadn’t had enough time to eat my lunch—this was pre-SAG membership. So don’t panic, SAG.”
She also recognized the makeup artists and hairstylists who worked late preparing for early calls. It was a fitting tribute to the people who help make those big-screen moments possible.
Watch her full ELLE Women in Hollywood acceptance speech:
- YouTube Elle
And speaking of costumes, imagine Pugh's Bond villain wardrobe. A razor-sharp white suit? A dramatic black gown? Something so deceptively elegant that 007 wouldn't realize he was in trouble until it was too late?
If Villeneuve casts her, Bond might want to worry less about what's in her wardrobe and more about what she's hiding up her sleeve.