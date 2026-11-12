Hillary Clinton Has Blunt Farewell Message To Lauren Boebert After Her Projected Election Loss—And We're Cackling

After Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert—one of the most prominent MAGA politicians in Congress—lost her reelection bid to Colorado Democrat Eileen Laubacher, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had a hilariously blunt response.
The race in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District has yet to be officially called by election officials or major news organizations. CNN’s Decision Desk, however, projected this week that Laubacher, a retired Navy rear admiral who made economic affordability a central theme of her campaign, would defeat Boebert.
Boebert, now in her third term, has declined to concede, citing outstanding ballots from military personnel and voters overseas.
Clinton shared a screenshot of a CNN headline that read: “GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert will lose reelection to Democrat Eileen Laubacher in Colorado, CNN projects.”
She responded with "Bye, Felicia," a mocking way to bid farewell.
Others joined her in mocking Boebert.
When asked for a response to the GOP's enormous losses nationwide after Democrats swept key races in last week's midterm elections, Boebert insisted that Republicans are "moderate enough," a response that is out of step with voters who rebuked the Trump administration and its surrogates across the board.
In fact, she said that she thinks that the party overall is "too moderate," as you can hear her say in the video below.
Her loss came after President Donald Trump endorsed her days before the election as a "MAGA Warrior," and now she is taking yet another page from the president's playbook and suggesting voter fraud may have played a role in the election result.
With approximately 98 percent of the vote counted, Laubacher led Boebert by 48.8 percent to 47.9 percent, a margin of roughly 3,200 votes. Libertarian candidate Douglas Mangeris received about 3 percent. Scott Gessler, a campaign attorney for Boebert, said the campaign was examining what he described as “some very unusual voting patterns,” but offered no further details.