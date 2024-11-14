Skip to content

Conservative Has Brutal Warning For GOP After Trump Picks 'Vile Sex Pest' Gaetz For AG

News Anchor Mocks Boebert For Focusing On 'Underwater Space Aliens' During Hearing

Screenshots of Kyle Clark and Lauren Boebert

Denver news anchor Kyle Clark took Lauren Boebert to task for focusing on "underwater space aliens" and "hybrids" during a House Oversight Hearing.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 14, 2024
9News Denver anchor Kyle Clark took Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert to task for focusing on "underwater space aliens" and "hybrids" during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

On Wednesday, members of Congress held a joint hearing through subcommittees of the House Oversight Committee to examine whether intelligent alien life exists and if the U.S. government has concealed unexplained phenomena, potentially using secret extraterrestrial discoveries to advance its technology.

The session, titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth,” lasted over two hours and marked Congress’ latest exploration of the UFO topic, following another round of testimony in July 2023. Five experts testified during the proceedings.

Clark noted that Boebert's line of questioning was "pretty out there" given that she said:

"There are rumors that have come up to the Hill of a secretive project within the Department of Defense involving the manipulation of human genetics with what is described as non-human genetic material potentially for the enhancement of human capabilities, hybrids."
"Are any of you familiar with that? Yes or no?"

To that, Clark, who earlier noted that Boebert won her seat in "a safely Republican district by only half the margin of her predecessors," said:

"Non-human hybrids with special capabilities. Boebert was not done there, questioning the experts about alien cities and civilizations in the depths of the sea."

He then played a clip of Boebert during the same hearing asking the following question:

"Are there any accounts of UAPs emerging from or submerging into our water which could indicate a base or presence beneath the ocean's surface?" ...
"It seems there are still questions we need answers to and we will not relent until we get those to the American people."

Clark issued the following mocking response:

"Boebert clearly left the hearing without her answers on aliens but said she is looking forward to working with the incoming Trump administration to get to the bottom of this alien hybrid human thing and those underwater alien cities."

You can watch the segment below, which Clark himself shared with the following pointed caption:

"Rep Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has returned to Congress with a laser-like focus on the issue Coloradans sent her there to solve: underwater space aliens."

Boebert was mocked profusely.


Unfortunately, the American people are stuck listening to more of Boebert's inane lines of questioning for the next couple of years after she switched districts and won her election with 53 percent of the vote.

Buckle up.

