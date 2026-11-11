Trump Dragged Over His Desperation After Calling Into C-SPAN Show—And Even The Host Is Caught Off Guard

During the premiere episode of C-SPAN's Washington Journal Primetime, viewers were stunned to hear MAGA Republican President Trump calling in to speak with surprised looking host Mimi Georges.
Trump answered some questions off the cuff about his immigration policies and his Iran War. As usual, he embellished the truth to flatter himself and denied any wrongdoing.
He also defended his Defense Secretary, former Fox & Friends weekend cohost Pete Hegseth, who faces eight articles of impeachment filed by Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie when the House of Representatives went back in session earlier on the same day as Trump's call.
You can watch the moment here:
People had a lot of comments for Trump about his false claims and boasts during his call.
@cubswwww reply to @cspan/X
Others called out C-SPAN and host Mimi Georges for allowing Trump's lies to be aired unchecked and uncontested.
More than a few questions were raised about the background sound of what people thought was a giggling woman...
...who didn't sound like First Lady Melania Trump.
Others raised concerns about Trump's cognitive decline.
Several pointed out the POTUS seems confused about the meaning of the word "asylum."
@DCBlindOwl reply to @cspan/X
Trump said he enjoys watching C-SPAN's viewer call-in programs to hear directly from American voters.
Trump told Georges:
"Well, I like to watch the call-ins because it gives me a little bit of an indication of where we are. I do OK on there. We have some great Republicans calling in, and I’m not so sure the Democrats are thrilled, but the Republicans seem to be."
Independent audience analysis of C-SPAN callers found retired White people from the South and Midwest (60%) that self identify as moderate to conservative (69%) are the predominant groups that call in to talk on air.
Coincidentally, those demographics also make up most of Trump's MAGA minions.
If the POTUS would really like to hear directly from voters, he got an opportunity this past Tuesday when voters overwhelmingly picked Democratic candidates over the Republicans he endorsed.