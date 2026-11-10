Trump Does About-Face To Push New Election Conspiracy Theory—And Here We Go Again

After previously appearing to accept the midterm election results, President Donald Trump did an about-face and declared in a post on Truth Social that they weren't "honest."

Last week, Democrats swept midterm election races to win back both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate in a clear repudiation of the Trump administration. Trump had a noticeably muted reaction to the results but initially congratulated Democrats and pledged to work with them when new members of Congress are sworn in.

Now, however, he's gone back to his old script of election fraud conspiracies, writing the following message on his social media platform:

“Does anybody really believe that this ‘Election’ was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong???"

“Some early voting ‘dumps’ were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote. It’s all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter!”

Trump published the message on the same day he announced that Stephen Miller, the architect of the widely unpopular immigration crackdown and other draconian human rights abuses, would be his next White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles.

You can see what he wrote below.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

No one was surprised to see Trump up to his old tricks.





Trump has for years promoted election conspiracy theories; his lies about the 2020 election result—which former President Joe Biden won decisively–culminated in the insurrection of January 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on the false premise that the election was stolen.

While many polls anticipated a strong showing for Democrats, fueled by voter concerns over the Iran war and the cost of living, the party ultimately outperformed those projections.

As of Monday, Democrats were expected to hold a commanding advantage in Congress, with projected totals of 54 Senate seats and 253 House seats, compared with 44 and 160, respectively, for Republicans, as vote counting continued in a handful of races.