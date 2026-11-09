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Carrie Coon Reacts To Taylor Swift's Genius Impression Of Her 'Gilded Age' Character

Splitscreen of Carrie Coon and Taylor Swift on alternating appearances on "The Tonight Show".
@fallontonight and carriecoon/Instagram

Jimmy Fallon shared a clip on Wednesday from The Tonight Show in October of 2025 when pop star Taylor Swift did her impression of Carrie Coon's Gilded Age character—and Coon was rightfully impressed.

John Curtis
By John CurtisNov 09, 2026
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
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It's a well-known fact that fans of music icon Taylor Swift are known as "Swifties." As it turns out, however, Taylor Swift could be labeled a "Coonie."

The multiple Grammy winner disclosed her idolization of four-time Emmy nominee Carrie Coon during an appearance on The Tonight Show in October 2025.

While Coon has a distinguished stage and screen resume, it was her role as Bertha Russell on HBO's hugely popular period drama The Gilded Age that caught Swift's attention.

It wasn't until a recent appearance on The Tonight Show that Coon learned of Swift's fandom:


Host Jimmy Fallon showed Coon a clip of Swift from her 2025 appearance when she expressed her love of Coon and Bertha.

In the video, Swift delivers a spot-on impression of Bertha, albeit with some anachronistic adjustments:

"It was the year of aggressively colorful skinny jeans."
"Everyone was awaling around saying things were amazeballs."
"Mrs. Astor hated it."

As the show panned back to Coon, the White Lotus veteran was visibly impressed by Swift's impression.

While Coon missed Swift's 2025 Tonight Show appearance, she did reveal that she woke up the morning after to "thousands of messages" asking if she had seen it.

Coon even admitted that "Bertha would be like Taylor Swift if she were living today," pointing out the keen entrepreneurial skills of both ladies. The Leftovers star also expressed her hope that the music icon might make an appearance on The Gilded Age, thinking she would make an "excellent nemesis" for her onscreen alter ego.

As Coon aptly pointed out, Swift has already entered one realm of her fandom, joining the team of Olivia Benson, played by her good friend Mariska Hargitay, and the rest of the Special Victims unit at this year's Emmy Awards.

Fans of Swift and Coon on Instagram were impressed by Swift's impression and hoped that a guest appearance on The Gilded Age would become a reality:

@fallontonight and carriecoon/Instagram

@fallontonight and carriecoon/Instagram

@fallontonight and carriecoon/Instagram

@fallontonight and carriecoon/Instagram

@fallontonight and carriecoon/Instagram

@fallontonight and carriecoon/Instagram

@fallontonight and carriecoon/Instagram

@fallontonight and carriecoon/Instagram

@fallontonight and carriecoon/Instagram


@fallontonight and carriecoon/Instagram

For all her success on the charts, Swift's acting career hasn't proven as prolific, and she earned mostly negative reviews for her performance in the ensemble romcom Valentine's Day and was among the cast of the infamous film version of Cats.

Maybe her brief but memorable forays into the Special Victims Unit and a future stint on The Gilded Age will turn her acting fortunes around.


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