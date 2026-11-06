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Demi Lovato's Backlash-Sparking Criticism Of Artist Who Drew Her As Mermaid Resurfaces—And Fans Have Flipped Their Perspective

Demi Lovato at the Airbnb.org Gala held at Milk Studios on October 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Katie Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Back in 2016, singer Demi Lovato was hit with hateful comments after she criticized an artist who drew her as a mermaid with unrealistic proportions—but 10 years later, the internet is siding with Lovato.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossNov 06, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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In 2016, Demi Lovato questioned why an artist had given her a smaller waist and bigger breasts in a mermaid illustration, and the internet had plenty to say about it. Now the drawing has resurfaced, and apparently, a decade was enough time for some people to reconsider.

Enter Vladimir Serbanescu, better known as VladyArt. The Romanian illustrator was only 17 and already making a name for himself with celebrity-inspired fantasy portraits. Then one of his subjects decided to weigh in.

Take a look at the exchange for yourself:

As far as Serbanescu was concerned, the issue wasn't beauty standards. It was anatomy meeting artistic logistics, with a little creative license thrown in. He defended his decisions in an interview with Seventeen.

Serbanescu explained the reasoning behind his creative choices:

"All I did to my drawing was modify some small elements. For example, I enlarged [their] breast just because I wanted [them] to lay on it and the posture of the body wasn't allowing it, therefore the only solution was making them bigger."

But Serbanescu wasn't just defending his artistic decisions. He was also frustrated that Lovato had commented on a fan account's repost rather than approaching him directly.

For the artist, that distinction mattered:

"I didn't expect that coming from [them] and I was kind of disappointed that they didn't even comment on my account but on someone's else without even letting me know."

Lovato, meanwhile, wasn't backing down.

While Serbanescu saw the illustration as artistic expression, the singer saw a more personal issue at play—whether she was expected to accept someone else's interpretation of her appearance without question.

Lovato made clear why she wasn't willing to let the criticism go unanswered:

"Sorry for saying anything at all. But it's equally offensive that someone would change my body because mine isn't good enough."

Serbanescu has continued sharing celebrity-inspired artwork, including an illustration of Adele that offers another look at his artistic style.

Take a look at Serbanescu's illustration of Adele:

The disagreement also divided entertainment coverage. While Bustle acknowledged Lovato's right to question how she was portrayed, Refinery29 took a more sympathetic approach to Serbanescu, treating the exchange as an unfortunate encounter between an artist and his subject.

Refinery29 offered a rather pointed takeaway from the controversy:

"He took a shot and he got shot down. Maybe he'll remember to watch out for mermaids. Sometimes, you sail straight into the rocks."

What makes the renewed conversation interesting isn't simply that people are revisiting an old celebrity controversy. It's what they're questioning about the original response. Some commenters are now asking why an artist's creative freedom seemed to matter more than the subject's right to have an opinion about her own portrayal.

Instagram commenter @jennifer_rae_design defended Lovato's right to question artwork depicting her:

"You’re allowed to be proud of your art. You also need to acknowledge that if you base your artwork off of a real human, they are allowed to have an opinion about it."

And that was hardly the only opinion making the rounds. The revived discussion brought out plenty of people eager to revisit the whole thing.

Here's how the conversation unfolded across social media:

@paige_loverde/Instagram

@iimarlieii/Instagram

@brainfreestv/Instagram

@meatloafmaggie/Instagram

@gretchen.m.goodell/Instagram

@patomaru/Instagram

@brianneleigh96/Instagram

@teo_ctinescu/Instagram

@calebscuriocabinet/Instagram

@rascallygoose49/Instagram

@melmarpur/Instagram

@myda.rkparadise/Instagram

There's also important context behind Lovato's reaction. The singer has spoken openly about her experiences with eating disorders and recovery, making body image a deeply personal subject rather than simply another celebrity controversy.

Lovato previously explained why discussing her struggles publicly became part of her recovery:

"I’ve been open about my struggles because part of my recovery includes being honest with myself and others, and I’m inspired to use my success as a platform to help others suffering."

And in a much more welcome blast from the past, Lovato recently reunited with Selena Gomez for a Rare Beauty collaboration.

The former Disney stars brought back some Princess Protection Program nostalgia for the "Still Making Each Other Blush" campaign, proving that not every trip down memory lane has to involve an internet argument.

Here's Lovato and Gomez bringing the nostalgia:

As for that mermaid controversy, the artwork hasn't changed, but the conversation surrounding it certainly has. And while the internet may never agree on everything, at least some people are finally considering whether Lovato deserved quite so much criticism in the first place.



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