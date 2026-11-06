Abdul El-Sayed Goes Viral After His Election Prediction From May Was Eerily Accurate

After his historic defeat of Michigan Republican Mike Rogers in the state's U.S. Senate race, Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed reshared a tweet of his from May in which he correctly predicted he'd "smoke" Rogers "by 7 points."

On May 3, El-Sayed published the following message on X predicting how his race against Rogers would turn out after polling supposedly showed Rogers ahead by several points:

"Gimme three months and his golf buddies in Florida wouldn't even vote for him. I'll smoke him by 7. Bet on it."

You can see his post below.

On November 4, just hours after emerging victorious in the midterm election contest, El-Sayed posted a screenshot of election results. They showed The Associated Press, with 97 percent of votes counted as of Wednesday, had El-Sayed at 52.5 percent, while Rogers was at 45.5.

That's exactly seven points, so El-Sayed's bet paid off.

You can see his post and the screenshot below.

And people can't get enough of it.





El-Sayed's campaign emerged victorious despite Islamophobic attacks against him that ramped up in the weeks before the election.

Additionally, in the final days of the campaign, Michigan Representative Haley Stevens courted controversy over her decision to endorse Rogers for Senate over El-Sayed.

Stevens had sought to make her participation in a joint appearance on Sunday with El-Sayed and South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn contingent on El-Sayed disavowing an advertisement by one of his allies that criticized Israel. In response, El-Sayed’s campaign asked Stevens to stay away from his events.

With just a couple of days before the election and facing criticism for appearing with Rogers at a Detroit church, Stevens published a video on social media in which she endorsed the man she once hoped to defeat for a Senate seat. She claimed that "who we are as Michiganders is not hate, it is not what we are getting out from our Democratic nominee right now."

Stevens is now on the outs with her fellow Democrats.