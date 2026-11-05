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'Hacks' Star Hannah Einbinder's Impression Of Haley Stevens Is Going Viral—And It's Hilariously Spot On

Hannah Einbinder; Haley Stevens
@hannaheinbinder/Instagram; Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Actor Hannah Einbinder made good on her promise to do her impression of Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens if Democrats won the midterms—and fans are applauding.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotNov 05, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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On election day as early results began to come in, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder posted a promise on her Instagram story. The post featured MS NOW’s Steve Kornacki analyzing election returns.

Einbinder posted the clip with the caption:

"if our guys (gender neutral) win tonight, i will debut my perfect haley stevens impression."

You can see her promise here:

@hannaheinbinder/Instagram

Democratic Representative and failed Michigan Senate candidate Haley Stevens made headlines after inexplicably choosing to endorse the Republican candidate, former GOP Representative Mike Rogers, instead of her former Democratic primary rival, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.

Stevens was almost universally panned for the move, with the Michigan Democratic Party leadership disavowing her. Stevens' subsequent appearance on CNN in an awkward interview with Anderson Cooper also did her reputation and legacy no favors.

But despite what critics called Stevens' last-minute sour grapes backstab, El-Sayed went on to win by seven points against Rogers, becoming the first Muslim elected to the United States Senate.

At 2am, after the blue tsunami crashed on MAGA Republican lame duck President Donald Trump's presidency, Einbinder made good on her vow, posting her impression of Stevens to her Instagram Stories.

In the video, Einbinder utilized a stilted Midwestern accent and flailing hands to imitate Stevens, saying:

"We’re gonna give ’em a little bit of energy, a little bit of pow, a little bit of stick it to ’em, cuz that’s the Michigan way!"

You can see Einbinder's Stevens impression here:

Some of Einbinder's impression pulled from the cringey Cooper interview, where Stevens was rambling and confrontational when questioned about her decision to endorse a Republican she previously criticized instead of the Democrat who defeated her in the Michigan state primary.

People felt Einbinder's impression was spot on and hilarious.








@orangejynx/X



After her decision to publicly endorse Rogers, most of Stevens' staffers—including her chief of staff—resigned in protest.

But Stevens is unlikely to need staff for long as her political career is effectively over.

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