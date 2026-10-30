White House Ripped After Posting Halloween Photo Of Racist Stereotype To Troll Democrats

The White House was partially criticized after sharing an AI-generated image of a pumpkin with a racist Mexican stereotype carved into it to attack Democrats just days before Americans head to the polls.
The image shows a pumpkin with a sombrero carved in it and is captioned “Spooky szn is here,” per the post the White House shared via its official X account.
You can see the post and the image below.
The White House
At least one critic responded to the White House's image with one of their own edited to show the faces of President Donald Trump and his former friend and associate, the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex trafficker, abuser, and pedophile whose relationship with Trump is highlighted at least 38,000 times in the Epstein files.
You can see the post and the image below.
@macaiyla/X
Others have called out the White House's blatant and unapologetic racism.
As the White House continues to taunt critics who've condemned the widespread human rights abuses committed in plain sight throughout the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, it's sadly unsurprising that it's made similarly racist posts before.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded after the White House marked Cinco de Mayo this year by sharing a racist AI-generated meme of him and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries celebrating the holiday.
In the image, the two men are depicted seated at a table near the border, wearing sombreros and raising margaritas in a toast, with a sign placed in front of them that reads: “I LOVE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS.”
The racist post came just months after the White House shared an image of Trump and Vice President JD Vance wearing crowns, juxtaposed against an image of Schumer and Jeffries in sombreros.
That post itself was a reference to an AI-generated video Trump shared after a September 2025 meeting with Jeffries and Schumer in a failed attempt to prevent a government shutdown. That video, presented to the tune of the "Mexican Hat Dance," features Jeffries in a sombrero and Schumer calling Democrats "woke pieces of sh*t."