We Just Got Our First Look At AMC's New 'Dune: Part 3' Popcorn Bucket—And They Really Went There

Remember when a Dune popcorn bucket sent the internet into a collective meltdown? Well, AMC Theatres apparently looked at all that chaos and thought, “Cute. Let's double it.” The popcorn bucket madness continues with Dune: Part Three, and this time, the sandworms are coming in pairs.

AMC is pitching its new Double Sandworm Collectible as a way to make sharing popcorn easier. A thoughtful gesture, really, although the two gaping, tooth-lined mouths suggest the design team may have had a little too much fun with the assignment.

AMC unveiled its latest Dune: Part Three collectibles on October 29:

An epic conclusion calls for legendary collectibles. See DUNE: PART THREE and seize control of your collection, including AMC Theatres exclusives on 12/17. Take a sneak peek now. 👀 https://t.co/XIUIke0xaZ https://t.co/h0xjF4WwWS

— AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) October 29, 2026

And just when you think AMC has exhausted its supply of questionable ideas, along comes the Sandworm Thumper with a working thumper mechanism. Oh, it gets better. This isn't just another plastic bucket—it's one with a little action built in. The concession stand has officially become the main attraction.

Take a closer look at the sandworms stealing the spotlight:

For anyone wondering whether AMC realizes just how much attention these buckets attract, the theater chain is well aware of the frenzy. And rather than play it safe for the third film, the company set out to make its latest collectibles an even bigger event.

AMC's Hank Green isn't pretending the internet forgot:

“The AMC Sandworm popcorn bucket for ‘Dune: Part Two’ became a viral phenomenon, and we knew that ‘Dune’ fans would have high expectations for what came next.”

And there's serious money behind these collectibles.

AMC expects themed merchandise to bring in more than $100 million this year, while Hollywood is now selling everything from sandworms to a $70 Trojan horse popcorn bucket for The Odyssey. Yes, we've reached the point where the container can cost more than the entire movie date.

Regal even gave the bucket its own sizzle reel:

Some things are worth crossing the desert for. 🍿 The Dune: Part Three Spacing Guild Navigator popcorn bucket hits theatres this December, exclusively at Regal.#DuneMovie https://t.co/TICy3Xpunk

— Regal (@RegalMovies) October 29, 2026

The new Dune collectibles are expected to be available at AMC theaters in the United States and Odeon cinemas in Europe, though prices have yet to be announced. So, while we know what we're getting, the damage to our wallets remains a mystery.

And yes, beneath all the concession-stand theatrics, there's still a science-fiction epic to unpack.

Dune: Part Three sees Denis Villeneuve adapting Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah , with Timothée Chalamet returning as Paul Atreides to discover that ruling an empire comes with some rather unpleasant consequences. Zendaya is back, Robert Pattinson joins the cast, and December 18 is the date.

Even the Dune cast couldn't keep a straight face about the original bucket. When Florence Pugh and Zendaya encountered the Dune: Part Two collectible on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Pugh didn't bother pretending it looked innocent.

Pugh had a few objections:

“That's not okay. Who made that? That's not okay. That's wrong.”

By the time Saturday Night Live turned the bucket into a musical sketch starring Marcello Hernández, Ayo Edebiri, and Bowen Yang, the joke had officially escaped Arrakis.

The original sandworm even got its own Saturday Night Live musical number:

- YouTube Saturday Night Live

You hear that, Lorne Michaels? A sequel to Dune Popcorn Bucket practically writes itself. Twice the sandworms, twice the possibilities, and a whole new set of reasons to call HR.

And judging by the comment section, social media is already working on the script:













































And Dune: Part Three isn't the only blockbuster bringing something extra to the concession stand. Avengers: Doomsday opens on the same day, December 18, with Marvel entering the collectible competition with Doctor Doom-themed popcorn containers and Sentinel drinkware.

Here's a look at the Avengers: Doomsday popcorn bucket:

The bucket has made its debut. Now all it needs is a sizzle reel and a press tour.

That leaves Florence Pugh in quite a position. She stars in both films, meaning the woman who questioned the original Dune bucket could find herself pulling double duty in two competing popcorn bucket promotions. Someone check whether her contract covers this.

Two blockbusters, one release date, and a whole lot of expensive plastic. May the best bucket win.