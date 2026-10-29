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Robert Irwin Hilariously Mortified After Prince William Makes 'Python' Joke About His Racy Photoshoot

Graham shows some photos of Robert Irwin (right) promoting conservation to Prince William (left).
The Graham Norton Show

Robert Irwin was left horrified after Graham Norton showed Irwin's fellow guests the racy Bonds underwear photoshoot he did with animals—and Prince William's joke has us all blushing.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossOct 29, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Prince William has a sense of humor. I know. I'm processing this information, too.

The future king made an unexpected detour into comedy during The Graham Norton Show, where Robert Irwin's infamous underwear photoshoot became the evening's main attraction. Unfortunately for Irwin, William had questions. Well, more like observations.

It all went down on Friday, October 23, when Norton welcomed Irwin, Prince William, Cate Blanchett, and Hannah Waddingham to his famous red couch.

When Norton displayed Irwin's revealing Bonds campaign, the conservationist cringed at who was sitting beside him:

“I can’t believe I’m looking at these with Prince William.”

The 2025 “Made for Down Under” campaign featured the 22-year-old conservationist modeling underwear for Australian brand Bonds, with snakes, spiders, and other wildlife strategically sharing the spotlight. The campaign marked the brand's U.S. expansion, giving Americans an eyeful of Australia's natural wonders.

For those who prefer a visual explanation, the evidence speaks for itself:

Now, imagine being Irwin and having those photos displayed in front of a future king. There's no dignified way to recover from that situation, especially when your royal seatmate joins the commentary.

And Irwin's crown jewels, as the future king of England was quick to notice:

“That’s a bit too much, that one…”

To Irwin's credit, he tried reminding everyone that the photoshoot wasn't just an excuse to parade around in his underwear. There was an actual conservation message involved, even if the audience had understandably become distracted by the packaging.

A blushing Irwin attempted to bring the group chat back to the wildlife:

“It was an underwear commercial, obviously, but I wanted to kind of create a conservation element to it.”

A noble effort. But getting people to focus on biodiversity while you're modeling underwear next to a giant snake is asking an awful lot of the human attention span. I'm all for protecting endangered species, but let's not pretend everyone was studying the reptile.

And Blanchett, clearly in no mood to help restore order, had her own thoughts about the reptile situation:

“I’m taking my snake for a walk.”

Well, there goes the educational programming. You'd think William might rescue the conversation with something appropriately royal and dignified. Instead, the future king apparently had one particular detail he couldn't get out of his head.

The Prince of Wales revealed what was still occupying his thoughts:

“I’m still thinking about your python.”

I beg your finest royal pardon? Someone check on Irwin. And while you're at it, check on me.

Because, since when did Prince William become the funny one? We're accustomed to seeing him at official engagements, shaking hands, cutting ribbons, and looking appropriately serious about things. Not casually dropping a python joke on national television like he's auditioning for Saturday Night Live UK.

Where has this personality been hiding?

Yes, that moment actually happened. Watch:

- YouTube The Graham Norton Show

But William had more unexpected material up his sleeve. Between discussing his Taylor Swift connection, admitting he'd once wanted to be a DJ, and revealing he's a fan of The Celebrity Traitors, the prince was practically auditioning for a career change.

Somewhere, the royal PR machine was probably developing a headache.

And viewers weren't about to let this version of Prince William go unnoticed:






There's also a reason William and Irwin seemed comfortable teasing each other. They first connected over conservation during a 2021 video call, and their friendship has since produced one particularly unusual tribute.

In September 2026, Irwin named the 300th crocodile tagged at the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve after Prince William. The 12-foot saltwater crocodile is quite the namesake. At least this William doesn't have to worry about royal protocol.

Meet the other Prince William, who comes with considerably sharper teeth:

The pair's shared environmental interests extend to the Earthshot Prize, founded by William in 2020. Its November 2026 ceremony in Mumbai, India, will recognize five environmental solutions, with winners receiving £1 million each.

And while the conservation work is serious, their friendship clearly leaves room for a little mischief. Not every conservation partnership comes with a crocodile namesake and an unforgettable television appearance.

See what's next for the Earthshot Prize:

Perhaps that's the real surprise here. William and Irwin have built an unlikely bromance around saving wildlife, naming crocodiles, and apparently making each other blush on national television.

Who knew conservation came with this much royal chemistry?



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