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TikToker Reveals Why She Hated Fridays The Most While She Was Married—And It's Devastating

Screenshots from @scrambled.megs3's TikTok
@scrambled.megs3/TikTok

TikToker @scrambled.megs3 opened up about why she always dreaded Fridays while she was married after feeling ignored and unwanted over the weekend by her husband.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 29, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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The worst thing in a relationship isn't necessarily feeling hated; it can also be feeling like your partner is indifferent toward you.

This can come in a lot of forms, from conversations being shut down, to not speaking, to constantly making plans outside of the home that keep the couple separated as much as possible.

TikToker @scrambled.megs3 shared a video on TikTok in which she reflected on the period when her marriage felt like it was at its worst—and during that time, she dreaded Fridays and hated her marriage on Fridays more than any other time.

Her reason? Because she'd be faced, yet again, with just how much her husband didn't want to spend time with her.

For a long time, the TikToker had fought to keep the spark alive in her marriage, trying to make plans with her husband, go on dates, and generally spend time together, but bid after bid was ignored or criticized.

Eventually, she reached a point where she held out a little glimmer of hope that the upcoming weekend would be different, and her husband would finally want to spend time with her, only for her hopes to be dashed as soon as he walked through the door on Friday night.

Then she reached the point where she stopped making bids toward her husband, stopped trying to spend time with him, and stopped asking him for anything, whether it was for a birthday gift or to pick up something basic at the grocery store.

For TikToker @scrambled.megs3, Fridays became a reminder that her husband didn't want to be with her, and she'd have to face that feeling all weekend long while he either ignored her around the house or made plans with his friends to go out, while she clearly was not invited.

Even Sunday football, which used to be a favorite thing for them to watch together, became tarnished by their dissolving marriage, as he'd start drinking in the morning and be drunk by the time the game started, either ruining the game or removing any possibility of them spending quality time together.

You can watch the video here:

@scrambled.megs3

TikTok · lifewithscrambledmegs

Fellow TikTokers felt seen by the her perspective.

@scrambled.megs3/TikTok

@scrambled.megs3/TikTok

@scrambled.megs3/TikTok

@scrambled.megs3/TikTok

@scrambled.megs3/TikTok

@scrambled.megs3/TikTok

@scrambled.megs3/TikTok

@scrambled.megs3/TikTok

@scrambled.megs3/TikTok

@scrambled.megs3/TikTok

There's nothing quite like realizing that, not only has a relationship stalled out, but someone in the relationship is not interested at all in keeping it alive or reviving it.

At some point, a person has to decide if they're comfortable being ignored and living their own live as a legally married person, or if they deserve to be single or married to someone who actually wants to be with them.

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