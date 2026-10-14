Skip to content

Travis Kelce Sparks Backlash After 'Liking' Video Of Shane Gillis' Misogynistic 'SNL' Monologue

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump's New White House Press Secretary Just Held Her First Press Briefing—And It Was Painfully Awkward

Katie Zacharia
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia held her first press briefing on Tuesday—and people can't believe how badly it went as she struggled to read her written remarks.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 14, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia held her first press briefing on Tuesday and it was a truly awkward experience as she struggled to read her written remarks from the podium.

According to a source who spoke toThe New York Post, President Donald Trump met with Zacharia in the Oval Office to prepare her for her first White House briefing, delaying her arrival slightly.

During their meeting, he urged her to use the heightened public interest in the event to highlight his administration’s achievements and announce his decision to seek the resignation of U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Following Trump's guidance, Zacharia opened her debut briefing with eight minutes of remarks lauding the "energetic president." She also asserted that "attendance is at record highs" at his rallies before presenting favorable figures on wage growth, prescription drug costs, employment and energy production.

But when she stepped out, it quickly became apparent that Zacharia was unpolished, stumbling over her written remarks and struggling to read her own notes.

At one point, she repeated the words "to build" while highlighting the Trump administration's plans "to build eight large-scale nuclear power plants, something we've needed as the United States and something President Trump promised on the campaign trail and something President Trump delivers on, just like he delivers on every promise."

She paused and tripped over her words as she looked down at her notes, struggling to share the administration's plans "to sell fuel to our allies."

You can watch what happened in the video below.

At another point, she looked flustered as she praised Trump for "a historic one-day war," a "booming economy," and "a great relationship with Venezuela."

Grinning awkwardly during a moment that journalist Aaron Rupar described as "an SNL cold open come to life," she said she was ready to take reporters' questions now that she and they are "officially part of this incredible journey together."

The criticism was scathing.


After only taking a few minutes to answer questions, Zacharia said she would end the briefing "because President Trump is heading out to Marine One for our historic trip to Alaska,” despite the fact that Trump was not scheduled to leave imminently. Reporters were not summoned to watch Marine One take off until an hour later.

Administration officials who spoke to The New York Post admitted that Zacharia was "nervous" but said she shouldn't be judged by her first briefing. One official said she looked "stunning," which the publication noted is "something beneficial in the eyes of Trump, who favors staff who have looks 'out of central casting.'"

Latest News

Screenshots of Donald Trump and protester who was assaulted at his rally
Donald Trump

Trump Slammed After Mocking Protester's Weight And Brutal Assault At His MAGA Rally

Shane Gillis; Dan Levy
Celebrities

Dan Levy Rips 'SNL' Host Shane Gillis For Claiming Women At Gym 'Dress Like Wh*res' In Misogynistic Monologue

Hillary Clinton (left) and Barack Obama (right) share a laugh.
Donald Trump

Hillary Clinton Reveals What She Said To Barack Obama In Viral Moment After Michelle Trolled Trump During Speech

Julia Stiles and Kerry Washington in 'Save the Last Dance'
Celebrities

Kerry Washington Reveals The Boss Move Julia Stiles Pulled While Filming 'Save The Last Dance' In The Freezing Cold—And Fans Are Applauding

More from People/donald-trump

Kacey Musgraves; Kristi Noem; James Talarico
Christopher Polk/Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images; Orlando Sierra/AFP via Getty Images; Gary Miller/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves Brutally Claps Back After Kristi Noem Tries To Insult Her For Backing James Talarico

On Sunday, Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico thanked his fellow Texan, Kacey Musgraves, in a post on his Threads account. Talarico had attended Musgraves Middle of Nowhere Tour concert stop in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday.

The candidate shared photos of himself with Musgraves from the concert and added her song "Uncertain, Texas" to the post.

Keep ReadingShow less
A split screen of Anne Hathaway holding a card with OG Anunoby's name on it to her forehead and Dakota Johnson looking on with a shocked expression on her face.
First We Feast/YouTube

Anne Hathaway Hilariously Stuns Dakota Johnson With Her Knicks Knowledge After She Didn't Believe OG Anunoby Is A 'Real Person'

It's been quite the year for OG Anunoby, whose historic tip-in during Game 4 of the 2026 NBA championships was one of the defining moments of the Knicks' 2026 championship, the team's first since 1973.

Anunoby skyrocketed to a whole new level of fame, making it all the more surprising that movie stars Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett didn't seem to know who he was.

Keep ReadingShow less
Amazon delivery center with customer's buying preference
Charles-McClintock Wilson/NurPhoto via Getty Images; @ajdewerd/Threads

People Just Discovered A Hidden Amazon Page About Their Buying Habits—And Some Of Its Assumptions Are Hilariously Wild

At this point you'd have to live under a rock to not know that Amazon knows EVERYTHING about you.

But have you ever wondered what exactly "everything" constitutes?

Keep ReadingShow less
RJ Mitte and Bryan Cranston
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bryan Cranston Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To His 'Breaking Bad' Son After His Death By Suicide At Age 34: 'I'm In Deep Despair'

Content warning: discussions of depression and suicide.

RJ Mitte has tragically died by suicide at the age of 34.

Keep ReadingShow less
Susan Collins
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Susan Collins Dragged After GOP PAC Boosts Her Campaign In The Wrong Portland

On July 4, 1786, the city of Portland, Maine, was officially founded with its newly-minted name. Almost 60 years later in 1845, Maineiac Francis Pettygrove won a coin toss against Asa Lovejoy and named their soon-to-be incorporated city in Oregon Portland after the largest city in his home state of Maine.

Since then, Portland, Oregon, has swelled to a city of approximately 675,000 people while its namesake boasts a population of just 70,000. In 2026, when people hear Portland, they think of Oregon instead of the original city in Maine.

Keep ReadingShow less