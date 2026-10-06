Fox News Just Announced That Karoline Leavitt Is Joining The Network—And Everyone's Saying The Same Thing

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is raising eyebrows after Fox News announced she would join the network after stepping away from her Trump administration role following the birth of her baby.

Leavitt, a New Hampshire native, recently moved back to the state with her husband and two young children. She gave birth to her second child in May.

In August, shortly after President Donald Trump shared she would be stepping down, Leavitt claimed in a post on X that she "felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary."

Leavitt closed out our statement by thanking her "loving and supportive husband and family for the sacrifices they made for me to serve in this role."

But now, Fox News has officially announced she will be "joining Fox News Channel as an on-air contributor after leaving the White House briefing room." The network added that Leavitt "will provide commentary across the Fox News lineup beginning Nov. 1."

Leavitt provided the following statement:

"I look forward to bringing my unique perspective from my experience as White House press secretary, along with the same energy and candor that defined my tenure, to Fox’s millions of viewers across their many platforms."

You can see the network's post below.

The side-eye is real.

It's even less surprising to find out Leavitt will be joining Fox News considering Kayleigh McEnany—who served as the last press secretary during Trump's first administration—jumped aboard the network pretty quickly, like other Republican press secretaries. Notably, Dana Perino, who served under former President George W. Bush, is still working as a Fox contributor to this day.

It seems motherhood just might not be enough for Leavitt, who embraces the MAGA movement's push to have women have more children and embrace more "traditional" gender roles.

The grift must be too appealing.