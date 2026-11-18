President Donald Trump landed in the Philippines on Tuesday and was widely mocked for the way he waved around a tiny American flag and a tiny Philippine flag that had been handed to him by a child.

Trump is expected to meet with regional partners and formalize a trade deal. His trip abroad, the first since Republicans lost seats to Democrats in the midterm blue wave, will include three-way nuclear talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

About 1,500 protesters greeted him when he landed in Manila. Protesters are urging the Philippine government not to link its foreign policy to U.S. objectives. And at one point, a child gave him a tiny American flag and a tiny Philippine flag and he proceeded to wave around both.

It was, for lack of a better word, pretty weird.

Like, what's up with that?

Seriously.









You can see a video—this one comparing him to "Koopa signaling the final lap in Mario Kart"—of Trump waving the flags below.





The jokes were brutal and started flying left and right almost immediately.





This marks at least the second time this year that Trump has been mocked for his flag waving.

Over the summer, he was widely mocked over video footage of him waving the starting flag for the Freedom 250 Grand Prix. Washington, D.C., hosted the inaugural Freedom 250 Grand Prix, turning downtown streets, including part of Pennsylvania Avenue, into an IndyCar circuit as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump opened the event with a ceremonial lap in the presidential limousine, after which Trump waved the green flag to start the race. The way he waved the flag went viral—for all the wrong reasons—though this ultimately did not stop the White House from taking the display as a signal that everyone should "Trust in Trump."