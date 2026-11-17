Who knew Robert Pattinson didn't need a crystal ball to predict his future as James Bond? He just needed to revisit his vampire days at Forks High School.

On November 16, the 40-year-old actor was announced as the next 007, succeeding Daniel Craig. While Hollywood welcomed its newest secret agent, fans of the supernatural romance uncovered an 18-year-old clue hiding in plain sight. And wouldn't you know it? The evidence was classified under Edward Cullen.

In the original 2008 Twilight film, Justin Chon's character, Eric Yorkie, hands out flyers for Forks High School's Monte Carlo-themed prom. Anna Kendrick's Jessica Stanley isn't exactly sold on the idea.

Yorkie has three selling points, and one is looking particularly prophetic:

“Gambling, tuxedos and Bond—James Bond.”

Moments later, Christian Serratos' Angela Weber spots Edward Cullen, played by Pattinson, arriving with Bella Swan, portrayed by Kristen Stewart. Sporting sunglasses and opening Bella's car door, Edward looks suspiciously comfortable playing the suave leading man.

All that's missing is the theme music. Cullen was making an entrance worthy of a Bond audition long before anyone handed him a license to kill.

The film's official X account couldn't resist joining the fun, resurfacing the 2008 footage just as Pattinson prepared to take on his next big role. Eighteen years later, that innocent prom scene was suddenly looking like a clue nobody thought to investigate.

The evidence? Roll the tape, Mr. Bond:

it all comes back to twilight https://t.co/lzSvOzARBU

— THE TWILIGHT SAGA 🍎 (@Twilight) November 16, 2026

A reference to 007 followed almost immediately by Pattinson's entrance? That's the kind of coincidence that could keep conspiracy theorists employed for years.

One X user took the coincidence a step further:

"The way Twilight prophesied Robert Pattinson’s James Bond era… so ahead of its time."

But the screenplay wasn't the only place where his future role had been floated. In a 2012 interview with Shortlist, Pattinson expressed interest in playing the British spy, although he had a few thoughts about the timing.

Pattinson wasn't exactly subtle about his feelings back in 2012:

“I think there’d be nothing worse than, like, ‘Let’s get a fresh-faced Bond!’ That would be the worst idea in the world.”

At the time, slipping into the famous tuxedo was little more than a possibility. Fourteen years later, that hypothetical assignment became official.

When the casting news became official, Pattinson had a message of his own:

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime.”

Pattinson's new assignment even caught the attention of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. And when the Royal Family joined the conversation, they had a fitting welcome for the incoming 007.

His Majesty's Secret Service has officially welcomed its newest recruit:

Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service, Mr Bond.

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 16, 2026

From Forks High School to a royal welcome, Pattinson's career has taken quite the turn. And if the Palace was getting involved, you can imagine what was happening across social media.

Fans turned the prom scene into a full-blown intelligence operation, treating a throwaway line from a vampire romance like classified information. Even MI6 might struggle to match the internet's enthusiasm for connecting the dots.

The internet's 007 investigation was officially underway:













































Landing the coveted role wasn't a foregone conclusion. Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Nicholas Hoult were among the actors considered, each hoping to become the next face of the franchise.

The competition included some familiar Hollywood names, but the final decision belonged to a franchise with decades of expectations riding on its next leading man.

Former 007 Pierce Brosnan had his own take on the crowded field:

“They all have a voice and a physique, and a presence on film. They all have longevity as actors, all of these young men.”

The casting race also came with an unexpected sequel. Hoult previously lost the Bruce Wayne role in The Batman to Pattinson, making this their second high-profile showdown with the same outcome.

And X wasn't about to let that Hollywood déjà vu go unnoticed:

Nicholas Hoult when he hears that he and Robert Pattinson are up for the same role. https://t.co/Hvir9EuRMo

— Leon Langford (@MasonLLL) November 16, 2026

First Gotham City, now MI6. At this point, Hoult might want to check whether Pattinson's name is already on the next casting sheet.

With The Odyssey and Primetime adding to his increasingly ambitious filmography, the actor is also generating awards-season conversation. With Denis Villeneuve directing the upcoming Bond installment, his next chapter is shaping up to be anything but ordinary.

Edward Cullen may have spent eternity avoiding sunlight, but Pattinson's future is looking pretty bright.

Shaken, not bitten.