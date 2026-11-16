People used to say, "The customer is always right," but apparently now, if a customer is unhappy, they're just a hater.

At least that's true according to Emma Grede, the co-founder of the SKIMS clothing brand.

The brand faced backlash this holiday season as customers began to purchase this year's Advent calendar, likely expecting sample shapewear, undergarments, or other accessories, only to unveil a range of hair ties and keychains, along with a few other very small items, for the impressive sum of $148.

After several viral unboxing videos criticized the poor quality of the calendar's contents, the brand started to issue refunds. Unhappy customers were given the option to either receive their money back if they returned the calendar, or keep the calendar and receive store credit.

During a recent public appearance, a reporter asked co-founder Emma Grede what she thought of the negative response to this year's Advent calendar and the brand's decision to offer refunds to their customers.

In a clip shared by TMZ, a reporter asked:

“What do you wanna say to the haters? You know, stuff happens in business. What do you wanna say to the people that were judging that calendar?”

Grede smiled at the camera and said nonchalantly before changing the subject:

"Your question is really good, but, you know, I don't worry about the haters. It's a new day!"

You can watch the video here:

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Grede's response left a bad taste in viewers' mouths, as they found her comment to be inconsiderate and tone-deaf.

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Some specifically pointed out Grede's use of the word "hater," since it was in reference to people who very much were not originally haters, AKA: her customers.

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Every company has a misfire once in a while. Some products are not as successful or as well-received as they may have anticipated during the planning stages. And what that company does when they realize they've missed the mark speaks volumes about them to their customers and to those on the outside looking in.

As for SKIMS, a lot of people are seeing a money grab and poor customer satisfaction during the holidays, and it's not a good look.