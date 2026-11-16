Could you ever be seduced by a spy?

That's the question many are asking after the latest bonkers thing to hit the news: that ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with a Chinese spy—ALLEGEDLY.

There is still a lot of debate over the actual identity of the Chinese woman in question and whether she is actually a spy for the CCP.

Regardless, given Nvidia's role in basically propping up the AI-dependent house of cards that is the American economy, there's been a lot of discussion and speculation about how such a prominent intellectual could be so easily duped.

And it's led to quite a few hilarious posts online in which people debate whether they too could be duped by a nefarious foreign agent.

Much like any time anyone gets duped into a cult, people love to claim they would never be so gullible as to be duped by a spy.

And certainly for some, that's probably true, like writer Olga Khazan, who hilariously tweeted:

"I could never be honeypotted because whenever a hot person talks to me I assume it's a trick."

Yeah, relatable!

But most of us are influenceable in all kinds of ways—our consumerist economy depends on it, after all. It's the entire reason the United States exists!

So there was quite a lot of hilarious chatter online about how easy it really would be to "honeypot" people on this basis alone—because of how easily people get bamboozled by sales in stores or "free gifts with purchase," for example.

And then, of course, there's the greatest American scam of all: higher education, which also showed up among the tweets listing the myriad ways people are easily "seduced."

The tech industry itself is a prime example of how gullible many Americans are: Many are convinced these people are geniuses no matter how incompetent and/or nefarious they prove themselves to be.

Look at supposed genius Elon Musk turning out to not only be a supervillain, but also running Tesla into the ground.

And then there's OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who is basically the same thing as Musk, but despite his own evil and incompetence has an equally large chorus of fanboys convinced he's too brilliant to be "honeypotted."

On Twitter user hilariously begged to differ!

Comedian James Tom wrote:

"my love gay men [like Sam Altman] are the easiest demographic to seduce. You could do it with a kielbasa in some loose briefs."

He's got a point!

The chatter only got more hilarious from there, with tweet after tweet and meme after meme being made to underline the Jensen Huang discourse.





















As for Huang, suffice to say he's in a whole heap of trouble.

He's been ousted by Nvidia while its board of directors leads an investigation into who exactly he had an extramarital affair with.

China and the U.S. are the two key players in the AI tech race worldwide, with Nvidia basically propping up the U.S.'s side of that race entirely.

If it turns out the woman was a spy and knows all of Nvidia's secrets? Well, there's the AI bubble burst just from one dude's romantic life.

Nvidia's stock price has already slid dramatically amid a major sell-off following the revelations. Quite a time to be alive! Be careful if you're in the dating/cheating pool—you never know who you're sleeping with these days!