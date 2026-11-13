Doctor Backs Up Jennifer Lawrence's Claim About What Happens To Your Backside After Childbirth—And Wow

It's no secret that a woman's body goes through a wide range of changes during pregnancy and childbirth, but there are still some lingering effects that are not talked about nearly enough to help a new mom prepare for how her body's going to change.
While on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, who's currently pregnant, Hunger Games star and mom of two Jennifer Lawrence opened up about one of the things that no one prepared her for: how her butt would change after giving birth.
Lawrence cautioned:
"You know... Your vagina will bounce back. Your butthole won't."
"You're unprepared for all of it. All of it."
"There's no going back. That thing is coming out."
You can watch the segment from the Call Her Daddy interview here:
- YouTubeyoutu.be
Segments of the interview went viral, catching Dr. Karen Zaghiyan's attention.
Dr. Zaghiyan was quick to say that she was a Jennifer Lawrence fan as a colorectal surgeon, because between the more common issues women face in pregnancy and preparing for those possibilities, and making plans to ensure the newborn baby is healthy, there are certain health risks involved in pregnancy that are not talked about enough, and a woman's butt is one of them.
Dr. Zaghiyan pointed out:
"She is not wrong. Your butthole may not bounce back after a pregnancy and vaginal delivery."
"And these are things that are just not talked about enough."
"The reality is that certain things can change during pregnancy and vaginal delivery that you should know about, so that you know to come and get help when these things happen to you."
Dr. Zaghiyan went on to explain that there was a variety of possibilities that could happen, though they're not as common as vaginal issues, like deep tears and hemorrhoids.
You can watch the video here:
Viewers were thankful for Lawrence being honest about her experience and spreading awareness.
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Women are often encouraged to stay positive and share the good aspects of pregnancy, making it less likely for them to find out the negatives outcomes, but it seems that's changing, slowly but surely.