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New Photo Shows What Trump's White House Ballroom Looks Like Now—And Thanks, We Hate It

Donald Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A new aerial photo of President Trump's White House ballroom construction is going viral—and critics are up in arms.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 11, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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A new aerial photo of President Donald Trump's White House ballroom construction taken by Getty Images photographer Kevin Carter has attracted attention for offering undeniable proof that the sheer size of the president's vanity project dwarfs the White House itself.

Trump has given significant attention to White House renovations and other pet projects around Washington, D.C., during his second term in office. Trump's White House renovations have already cost nearly $1 billion, according to one analysis.

Chief among these renovations is the White House ballroom. Last year, the president ordered the demolition of the entire East Wing to make way for a 90,000 square-foot ballroom that will dwarf the size of the White House itself, sparking alarm from historical preservationists and the public alike.

These critics were right to be concerned because Carter's photo shows that the construction, though very much in progress, already makes the White House look tiny in comparison.

You can see the photo below.


Aerial view of the White House ballroom construction Kevin Carter/Getty Images

Many have expressed their outrage at seeing one of the nation's most prominent and lasting symbols defiled in such a manner.


A recent Washington Post report revealed that "the first architect on the White House ballroom clashed with President Donald Trump over design features that the architect believed violated building safety codes."

White House renovations and construction projects are generally overseen by federal agencies, which are legally required to follow nationally recognized building safety standards to the “maximum extent feasible,” unless compliance would pose a national security risk.

Trump’s construction projects, however, are being handled through the Executive Residence, a small White House office that is not classified as a federal agency and is therefore not subject to the same rules.

The District of Columbia government also lacks authority to enforce local building codes on federal property. That leaves the contractors responsible for ensuring that the ballroom’s design and construction meet applicable safety standards, even as crews work nearly around the clock to meet Trump’s ambitious deadlines, according to experts.

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