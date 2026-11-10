Tech Billionaire Apologizes To Wife Of 40 Years After Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy: 'I Am Deeply Sorry'

Most cheating scandals end with awkward family dinners and a whole lot of explaining. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's comes with allegations involving Chinese intelligence and questions about American national security.

And somewhere in that mess is Lori Huang, his wife of more than 40 years, who just received a very public apology.

Huang's November 8 statement to Nvidia employees was quite the departure from the usual corporate update. The CEO wasn't unveiling a new chip. He was confronting the consequences of a scandal with international implications.

Like any tech billionaire discovering that money can't buy better judgment, Huang acknowledged his betrayal:

“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

Somewhere, Nvidia's public relations team is probably wishing this were just another product recall.

The woman at the center of the controversy is Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, a former Shanghai finance executive whom U.S. intelligence officials reportedly suspect was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security. Despite the shared surname, Alice is not related to Jensen Huang.

An October 29 investigation by the New York Times examined her access to the Nvidia CEO and whether she sought to influence his understanding of China. Beijing has rejected the espionage allegations.

Espionage expert Peter Mattis described how that influence may have worked:

“She was mostly like introducing him to people in China to shape what he understood about what was taking place.”

And those introductions aren't the only connections raising eyebrows. Alice reportedly had ties to Singapore-based Megaspeed, which purchased more than $4 billion in Nvidia chips between 2024 and 2026. Federal investigators are now examining whether restricted technology reached China.

Then there's Lori Huang, the woman who was there before Nvidia had a stock price worth obsessing over.

She met Jensen at Oregon State University, where they both studied engineering. He was 17, she was 19, and they married in 1985—long before Nvidia became a global technology powerhouse.

Together, they raised two children, Madison and Spencer, who now work at Nvidia. Lori also leads the family's charitable foundation.

Jensen has never been shy about acknowledging how much Lori contributed to his success:

“She's been to every conference, every speech, you know, and every moment of NVIDIA; she was there.”

And you don't have to know a graphics card from a greeting card to have Nvidia in your life. Think gaming computers, laptops, Nintendo Switch consoles, AI services like ChatGPT, and potentially even your 401(k).

But the technology worrying Washington isn't your kid's gaming console. It's Nvidia's advanced AI chips, which can support military applications and face restrictions on sales to China.

And here's the kicker. Huang has pushed to loosen those very restrictions, raising questions about who may have influenced his position.

Yahoo Finance's Ejaaz Ahamadeen examined the controversy:

Nvidia's board isn't treating this like another corporate PR headache. Independent directors have brought in outside counsel to investigate whether company secrets or national security were compromised. The board says it currently has no reason to believe either was jeopardized.

Meanwhile, Huang had considerably more to say about the damage he'd done to his family.

The billionaire acknowledged that his wife and children deserved far better:

“Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it.”

And because the man apologizing runs an AI-chip empire, even his choice of words has become internet fodder. One social media user questioned whether ChatGPT helped craft the statement, although there's no evidence that it did.

Read Huang's full apology and decide for yourself whether it sounds like AI or nah:

Jensen Huang Nvidia company-wide public apology letter, partially written by AI according to Pangram https://t.co/smpf92Ss7x

— Jon Hartley (@Jon_Hartley_) November 8, 2026

Between the alleged espionage, the affair, and the AI speculation, the internet had more than enough material to work with:













And in a breaking development, President Donald Trump has entered the chat. Naturally, he's sympathetic to the billionaire, saying he believes Jensen Huang had no idea Alice was a suspected Chinese intelligence operative.

Watch Trump respond to the unfolding scandal:

Trump asked about Jensen Huang affair with alleged Chinese spy www.youtube.com

Nvidia reportedly contributed at least $20 million to Trump's White House ballroom project. Apparently, the billionaire boys' club has a rather impressive construction budget.

But here's the twist. The New York Times reported Trump was briefed about Alice's suspected intelligence ties in 2025. The president says he doesn't recall it.

Huang has apologized to his wife, Trump has offered his sympathy, and Americans are still waiting for answers. Funny how the powerful always seem to find compassion for one another before accountability.