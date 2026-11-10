LGBTQ+ Fans Celebrate After Alanis Morissette Comes Out As Pansexual: 'I Get Everything'

During a recent episode of Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin's Handsome podcast, Canadian singer songwriter and actor Alanis Morissette came out as pansexual.

What is pansexual?

According to LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention and mental health organization The Trevor Project, pansexuality is a "sexual, romantic, or emotional attraction to people regardless of their gender, sex, or gender identity." Some people view it as distinctly different from bisexuality, while others view it as just a more inclusive term for the same thing.

In the end, how a person chooses to define their sexuality is their choice.

As Sue Cardenas-Soto shared in their essay on The Trevor Project website:

"When I fall in love with someone, I don’t fall in love with their gender—I fall in love with the unique and wonderful person I see."

Morissette, who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame this year, was a guest of the trio of comedians and actors for their November 3 podcast episode.

Near the end of the hour-long discussion, Feimster said to Morissette:

"I’m sorry for the men that hurt you, but I’m not sorry for the songs that came from it. Those are pretty amazing. Did it make you want to be a lesbian at any point?"

Morissette replied:

"I'm pansexual, so yeah. I get everything."

Seemingly shocked by the news, Notaro responded:

"Wait, you're not really pansexual, are you?"

Morissette confirmed she was pansexual, to which Martin said:

"Me too!"

Morissette had disclosed prior relationships with women in 2008 on The Howard Stern Show, then later spoke about that disclosure in an article for The Advocate, but had not specifically defined her sexuality at the time.

People were thrilled the award-winning musician was providing increased visibility for pansexuality.

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Many people referenced Morissette's role as God in Kevin Smith's film Dogma.

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When Notaro told Morissette:

"How did I not know this? You’re supposed to come into the 'Handsome' podcast leading with, 'I’m pansexual.'"

Morissette quipped:

"You know, I like to leave it for the epilogue. I like to confuse people on the way out. Is it confusing?"

Not confusing at all. Love is love.

You can watch the full podcast here: