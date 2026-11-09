Fans Horrified After 'Logan' Star Dafne Keen Reveals She Was Offered Cocaine In Hollywood At Age 11

Dafne Keen spent much of her childhood navigating an industry built for adults. While her breakout performance in Logan introduced audiences to a promising young actor, her experiences behind the scenes weren't always as positive.

During a November 3 appearance on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, the now-21-year-old actor revealed that she was offered cocaine at Hollywood wrap parties when she was just 11 years old.

The actor recalled being exposed to drugs at industry celebrations:

“I was getting offered coke at wrap parties.”

The revelation came during a broader conversation about growing up in the spotlight, navigating peer pressure, and the people who helped protect her along the way. She described encounters at different points during her early teens rather than a single incident, without identifying the people involved or the productions connected to the parties.

Rosenbaum reacted to the age at which Keen encountered those offers:

“11 or 12? Man, I didn’t start that early.”

Although she didn't elaborate on who approached her, the actress was clear about her response. Witnessing that side of the industry did little to make her want to participate.

The Logan star made her lack of interest clear:

“So I saw what that was, so I was like, ‘I don’t really have any interest in that.’”

That outlook stayed with her as she grew older, influencing how she handled social situations involving alcohol and drugs.

Watch Keen discuss her experiences at Hollywood wrap parties:

Even as an adult, the actor has little interest in pushing her limits with alcohol. She admitted that she's never experienced a hangover and prefers to keep a close eye on how much she drinks.

The 21-year-old described her cautious approach to alcohol:

“I don’t think I’ve ever been drunk enough to even have a hangover. I’m such a control freak with that.”

That restraint isn't a recent lifestyle change. What she witnessed while working as a child shaped her attitude toward drinking long before adulthood.

The former child star traced that attitude to her early experiences:

“Because also I think as a child actor I witnessed so much of that as a child that I just had no interest.”

Still, staying sober hasn't stopped her from enjoying nightlife. She spoke about her love of music, dancing, and spending time with people. Her teenage strategy for dodging peer pressure was simple: pretend she'd already indulged, even while remaining a complete goody-two-shoes.

Keen painted a picture of her ideal night out:

“I don’t really need it. I’ll go out and stay out ‘til 6 but sober. Just for the vibes, just ‘cause I like music and I like dancing, and I like people.”

Among the people who helped her navigate Hollywood at such a young age was Hugh Jackman. Her Logan co-star did more than offer advice. He looked out for her working hours, shielded her from tensions behind the scenes, and made sure the demands of filming didn't come at the expense of her enjoyment.

Reflecting on Jackman's guidance, Keen remembered his encouragement:

“He gave me a lot of really positive reinforcement and a lot of really good advice. And he was always so lovely.”

Keen also told Rosenbaum she'd welcome another chance to play Laura, also known as X-23, in the MCU. After reprising the role in Deadpool & Wolverine, she believes the character still has more stories to tell.

Her remarks have also drawn attention online, where social media users have weighed in on the broader conversation about young performers in Hollywood.

Take a look at the reactions circulating online:









Elsewhere in the interview, Keen recalled auditioning for Logan alongside Millie Bobby Brown and believing Brown would land the role. She also discussed disturbing encounters with male fans who sent items to her home and followed her to school.

Watch the full Inside of You interview:

- YouTube Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum

Looking ahead, Keen will portray Artemis, the Greek goddess of the hunt, in Season 3 of Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The new season is scheduled to premiere on November 20, 2026, bringing her into another major franchise nearly a decade after her breakout as Laura in Logan.

See the first look at Keen as Artemis:

As she prepares for another major role, Keen's reflections offer a reminder that growing up in Hollywood can be far more complicated than what audiences see on screen.