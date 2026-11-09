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Ted Cruz Roasted After Making Hilariously Bleak Realization Following Texas Midterm Elections

Screenshot of Ted Cruz
Verdict with Ted Cruz

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz had a hilarious realization on his podcast after Texas voters turned the state blue in the midterm elections.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 09, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz was widely mocked after he realized he is the only statewide elected Republican left in his state after Democrats swept every statewide race, winning the governorship and a Senate seat for the first time in decades.

In Texas, the election between Democrat James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton in the race for the U.S. Senate was over before Election Day even hit because Talarico received more early votes than Paxton received in total. Gina Hinojosa also stunned the country after beating Greg Abbott to become the first Latina to be elected to serve as governor of the state.

These losses clearly weighed heavily on Cruz, who made a hilariously bleak realization while speaking on his podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz.

He said:

"Texas is blue. That is a hard sentence to utter. But Texas, today at least, is blue."
"As we sit here today, I am the only statewide elected Republican who remains in Texas. That's not something I ever thought I would say."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Cruz's reaction quickly went viral and left observers cackling.



The midterms were a bloodbath for Republicans.

President Donald Trump has said he accepts the results and even acknowledged that his widely unpopular war in Iran played a significant role in pushing Americans to vote for Democrats. Affordability concerns, chief among them the price of gas, also contributed to the backlash Republicans experienced at the voting booth.

Less than 24 hours after the election, Trump tried to save face by telling his team that "the whole thing is a miracle, and it's all because of you"–a remark that referred not to the election results but to the ongoing construction of the White House ballroom.

It's going to be a bumpy ride these next few weeks, but Democrats certainly owe a lot to those voters in Texas who had had enough.

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