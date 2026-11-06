Mom Goes Viral After Realizing She Spent Halloween Event With White Lips After Hilarious Mix-Up

Halloween is meant to be all fun and games, but people say, "Trick or treat!" for a reason!

Mom and TikToker Natalie Drue, or @nataliemeansnice on the social media platform, went to a candy-free trunk-or-treat event with her 2-year-old daughter, where they toured a variety of trunks presented by local businesses, corporations, and members of the neighborhood.

In the comments, the mom indicated that her two-year-old was "stoked" by the wide variety of stickers, little toys, bubbles, and other trinkets that she received, and it was a safe event for children who couldn't have candy for medical and dietary reasons.

While touring the event, even Drue made out like a bandit, picking up a lip balm that she particularly liked from a medical group that was handing out personal and travel-sized items with their group's logo on the side.

The mom took her daughter to a sensory area that had been set up, and while her daughter was playing, she applied multiple coats of the lip balm to her lips, noting how comfortable, smooth, and hydrating it was.

In fact, she liked it so much that she went back to the medical group before they left and asked for a second one, since they had many of them left!

But when she returned to her car and looked in the mirror, she realized her lips were bright white.

Looking at the packaging again, she realized that the tube was double-sided, with sunscreen on one end and lip balm on the other. She'd accidentally applied the sunscreen to her lips instead of the balm!

You can watch the video here:

@nataliemeansnice/ TikTok

Fellow TikTokers laughed along with @nataliemeansnice about the mix-up.

@nataliemeansnice/TikTok

@nataliemeansnice/TikTok

@nataliemeansnice/TikTok

@nataliemeansnice/TikTok

@nataliemeansnice/TikTok

@nataliemeansnice/TikTok

@nataliemeansnice/TikTok

@nataliemeansnice/TikTok

@nataliemeansnice/TikTok

@nataliemeansnice/TikTok

@nataliemeansnice/TikTok

This was such a silly little mistake that was totally harmless to everyone involved, making it totally hilarious!

There's a good chance that people around her thought that the mom had some kind of Halloween costume going on that they just didn't get, prompting them to not saying anything about her look.

At the very least, her lips were hydrated and protected!