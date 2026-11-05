'Love Is Blind' Star Who Was Promptly Dumped By Fiancé In Viral Clip Debuts New Look After Fan Encouragement—And Wow

The notion that love should be blind and based purely on a person's personality instead of their looks is beautiful and undeniably romantic.

But when people are put to the test, most of them fail.

That includes Jacqueline Guelli, or Jax from season 11 of Love Is Blind. After supposedly falling in love with her match, Scott "Stew" Stewart, and even agreeing to get engaged, she left the show after meeting him face-to-face one time and refused to speak to him about it.

During their initial conversation, they joked about Stew's appearance, including the fact that he didn't look how Jax expected, and that he looked more like Mitt Romney than a Kennedy when he said he'd been compared to the Kennedys before.

All of this made it pretty clear to viewers that love was not, in fact, so blind for Jacqueline Guelli.

In the aftermath, Stewart posted on TikTok as the show unfolded, admitting that he had been surprised by his partner's disappearance from the show and that he was also disappointed, hoping their relationship could have gone in a better direction.

In the meantime, viewers tried to be supportive, while some went an extra step, pointing out how he could improve his look. For those who chimed in, the overwhelming majority agreed that some facial hair, maybe thinning his eyebrows a bit, and adjusting his hairstyle would make a world of difference to his appearance.

Surprisingly enough, the reality show star listened, and in his next TikTok, he had his hands on his hips, not looking at the camera, but sporting an obvious beard.

He posted on the video:

"The redemption arc nobody saw coming"

You can watch the video here:

@truescooterstew TikTok · Scooterstew

Viewers were supportive and even excited about his new look:

@truescooterstew/TikTok

@truescooterstew/TikTok

@truescooterstew/TikTok

@truescooterstew/TikTok

@truescooterstew/TikTok

@truescooterstew/TikTok

@truescooterstew/TikTok

@truescooterstew/TikTok

@truescooterstew/TikTok

@truescooterstew/TikTok

Though Love Is Blind didn't work out for Stew quite the way he had hoped, he did at least get an apology from Jax during their season's reunion episode, claiming that she at least owed him a conversation after cutting off the engagement, and he now has a loud fanbase, eager to cheer him on for whatever comes next.

And he'll have a whole new look to take into that new endeavor with him!