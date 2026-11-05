White House Staff Dragged After Ultra-Cringey Attempt At Trolling Obama On Election Night

The White House was widely mocked after staff members attempted to troll former President Barack Obama with their dinner order on Election Night.
Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy appeared during a Fox News broadcast on the White House lawn and said the following:
"We can report that some of the White House staff who are not at the reception, in an ode to President Barack Obama's comment ... they have ordered dinner from the Cheesecake Factory."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
The news once again draws attention to the Trump administration's disproportionate response to Obama's joke that President Donald Trump's White House renovations look like "Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory."
Speaking at a campaign rally in Ohio late last month, Obama asked voters to consider if Trump "spends time at the White House thinking about" issues impacting average Americans.
He added:
"I don't know if you've noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovations. He should be on HGTV. Guy's building a ballroom that's bigger than the White House."
"He's paved over the Rose Garden, put a helicopter pad on the South Lawn. And there's gold everywhere. What's up with the gold?"
"He's got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
When asked for a response to Obama's comments, Trump defended his renovations, saying:
"I’ve taken care of the White House. I fixed it with the finest artisans in the world. We re-skinned it; it was in horrible shape."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
- YouTube youtu.be
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was also approached by a reporter outside a Cheesecake Factory in Washington that following Monday and he accused Obama of being an elitist:
"Well, two things. This is the man who built the museum that looks like Darth Vader's tomb. I would tell the Martha's Vineyard set to give it a try."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
To see that the White House is still on this only exposed the Trump administration to further mockery.
It's truly pathetic how much the White House has committed itself to this bit.