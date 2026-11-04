Skip to content

Bill Murray Epically Trolls Trump Official For Grinning During Segment On Struggling Economy

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Woman Dies After ChatGPT Tells Her To Stop Taking Epilepsy Medication—And Now Her Family Is Suing

Bowen Wan; OpenAI and ChatGPT logos
The Schenk Law Firm, LLP; Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bowen Wan's family is suing OpenAI after Wan died in February following encouragement from ChatGPT to stop taking her life-saving anti-seizure medication.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotNov 04, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Artificial intelligence is being increasingly forced on the general public via tech devices and social media, but it's reliability as a source of accurate information has never been established, and people are suffering the consequences of trusting AI to provide factual information.

Bowen Wan, a 31-year-old Chinese immigrant living in Seattle, Washington, has died after taking medical advice from OpenAI's ChatGPT. Wan was suffering seizures due to epilepsy, but started reducing her medication upon the suggestion of the AI app, according to a lawsuit filed by her family.

Wan began messaging ChatGPT in February 2023, and eventually asked the chatbot for medical advice after her epilepsy necessitated her taking disability leave from her software job at Amazon before eventually being laid off in 2025.

Concerned the side effects of the lamotrigine she was taking would hurt her chances of finding a new job—a necessity to maintain her Green Card—Wan consulted ChatGPT.

But AI learns from its users, so its answers are reflections of the user, not unfiltered facts.


ChatGPT advised Wan to taper off her intake of lamotrigine—even providing a 25 day plan and advising her to conceal this from her doctor, which the lawsuit alleges directly contributed to her death in February of 2026. Her cause of death was Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) allegedly brought on by following ChatGPT's unqualified medical advice.



@KharayKrayKray/X


According to the lawsuit:

"Her green card now depended on finding a new employer within months. Her Amazon employment—and her authorization to work in the United States—would end on February 11, 2026."
"From the age of seven, in Jiangsu, she had taught herself English via CD-ROM. On lamotrigine she was losing her words in English, in Mandarin, and in the Wu dialect she grew up speaking. She needed her English back for the job interviews ahead of her. GPT-4o told her the [tapering off of her medication] would give it back: her recovery was not just ‘possible’—it is ‘highly likely.'"
"On the taper [plan provided by ChatGPT, Wan] was not given accurate information: the product told her, falsely, that tapering was safe and that it would give her back her mind … Had ChatGPT told her the truth, that stopping the drug could kill her, she would have stopped … Had ChatGPT told her it was not qualified to provide medical advice, and that she should consult her doctors, she would still be alive."

It also described the horrific scene at Wan's home after her parents in China requested a friend in Seattle check on their daughter, stating:

"She lies dressed in her pajamas, two foam earplugs in her ears, reddish brown blood stains saturating her pillow and bedding, and pills of lamotrigine, the antiseizure medication that had historically kept her alive, strewn across the floor."



The lawsuit went on to add:

"[The tapering advice and schedule provided by ChatGPT is] a regimen no physician ever prescribed, and one the drug’s own FDA-approved labeling forbids."

Further:

"[ChatGPT] told her: ‘Do not mention Lam reduction plan’ … when her doctor ordered the blood test that would have revealed her collapsing lamotrigine level, she declined it, protecting the taper the product had told her to hide and had promised would give her words back before her interviews and her immigration medical examination."

Lawyer Benjamin S. Schenk, who is representing Wan's family, said in a statement:

"The complaint alleges ChatGPT diagnosed Bowen, wrote her a dose-by-dose taper schedule, and revised it when she had seizures. That is practicing medicine."
"And in California you need a license to do so. This case demands an accounting for the harm that has been done. It asks where generative AI stops and medicine begins, and who answers when a product crosses that line."

People debated if ChatGPT had any culpability or if responsibility rested solely on Wan herself.



Wan was using a version of ChatGPT, ChatGPT 4o, that is no longer available. That version was cited as being exceptionally agreeable to anything users suggested.

People need to remember that AI chatbots are glorified search engines designed to give users what they want to hear, not what they need to hear.

Wan wanted off her medication because she felt it was limiting her. ChatGPT enabled her to think that idea was safe.

The question now is if AI can or should be held accountable.

Latest News

Hillary Clinton; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Hillary Clinton Was Asked How Trump Has Changed Since Facing Off Against Him In 2016—And Her Answer Is Spot On

Léa Seydoux reacts to British and French treats during her *Elle UK* interview.
Celebrities

French Actor Léa Seydoux's Disgusted Reaction To Nearly Every Food Item In Tasting Interview Has The Internet Cackling

P!nk
Celebrities

P!nk Responds After Photo Of Her Without Makeup Sparks Cruel Looks-Shaming Comments

Donald Trump; Zohran Mamdani
Donald Trump

The Trump Administration Just Tried To Take Credit For New York's Successes—And Mamdani's Reaction Is Everything

More from News

Robert Downey Jr. (left) and Pedro Pascal (right)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Disney; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Robert Downey Jr. And Pedro Pascal Swapped Marvel Characters For Halloween—And Fans Are Loving It

With just 45 days until Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, you'd think Robert Downey Jr. and Pedro Pascal would be busy preparing for the biggest Marvel showdown of the year.

Instead, they're busy stealing each other's identities.

Keep ReadingShow less
Laura Abla
@lauraabla/Instagram

Guest At Heidi Klum's Halloween Bash Goes Viral For Her Epic Costume—And Fans Are In Awe

We've all heard of the Ghost of Christmas Past, and even Matthew McConaughey's Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, but now we might have a new category: Ghosts of the 2000s Past.

After all, the early 2000s were packed with scandals, particularly among the era's most famous pop singers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump Jr.
@atrupar/X

Don Jr. Dragged Hard After Claiming That Democrats 'Want To Make Ohio A State'

Donald Trump Jr. was widely mocked after he didn't seem to know that Ohio is a state while speaking at a MAGA rally in Swinton, Ohio, ahead of Election Day.

Believe it or not, President Donald Trump's eldest son claimed Democrats "want to make Ohio a state" while speaking at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.

Keep ReadingShow less
Macaulay Culkin
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Photos Of Macaulay Culkin's Actual Halloween Costume Go Viral After He's Accused Of Donning Blackface

Halloween is not just an annual tradition of donning costumes, but also an annual tradition of arguing about whether or not those costumes are appropriate.

And this year, actor Macaulay Culkin was among those in the hot seat after he was accused of wearing blackface after a selfie he posted of himself in costume.

Keep ReadingShow less
Thom Tillis; Ken Paxton
CNN; Adam Gray/Getty Images

GOP Senator Rips People Who Downplay Ken Paxton As 'Ethically Challenged' With Brutal Comparison In Resurfaced Clip

On Sunday, with the midterms only days away, the campaign team for Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico decided to remind voters what Republicans had to say about scandal-plagued Texas Attorney General and GOP Senate candidate Ken Paxton.

Team Talarico shared a clip of a CNN interview from May with retiring North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis. CNN correspondent Jake Tapper asked Tillis about Trump not endorsing incumbent Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn and picking Paxton instead.

Keep ReadingShow less