Ron DeSantis Just Ripped Republicans Who Claim That High Gas Prices Are 'No Big Deal'

On the eve of the midterm elections, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis surprised observers by criticizing Republicans who've downplayed the impact high gas prices have had on the electorate.

Americans continue to struggle with a nationwide affordability crisis hurting their wallets as well as at the pump. Because of the war President Donald Trump began with Iran earlier this year—and the continued blockade in the Strait of Hormuz—the global oil supply has been limited, causing a surge in prices.

DeSantis said blaming former President Joe Biden will not work to deflect from the reality Americans are facing as they contend with higher gas prices (remarks that are themselves a response to the wider affordability crisis).

He said:

"Some of these Republicans that try to act like it's no big deal—I disagree with that. It is a big deal for people."

Or they're trying to blame Biden. No, no. Listen, we've just got to be honest. Gas is higher. It hurts people, working-class people, and it's higher because of the Iran conflict."

"That's just the fact. If you can't admit that to voters, then you're gaslighting them, and they're not going to listen to you on other things."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

DeSantis' remarks sparked immediate conversation considering Republicans, including Trump, have to this very day not taken the concerns of Americans seriously even as they continue to be affected at the gas pump.









DeSantis' remarks come mere weeks after Trump faced criticism for claiming to members of the press that "almost every price has come way down" following Biden's presidency.

Trump said without citing any evidence that "with the exception of oil, which is lower than the Biden administration and we no longer have to worry about nuclear weapons with Iran because they're wiped out." He insisted that "401Ks are at their all-time high, the stock markets are at their all-time high, and our country is doing really well."

These claims word debunked by CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, who said "overall grocery prices are up 3.4% since Jan. 2025, and way more grocery items are up than down" in a post on X. Dale even provided a chart showing the price of everything from cereals to dairy and meat, poultry, and fish—to say nothing of other goods—has skyrocketed in price.