Skip to content

Michael Douglas Just Threw Some Massive Shade At Cher's Oscar Win—And Fans Are Losing It

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Ron DeSantis Just Ripped Republicans Who Claim That High Gas Prices Are 'No Big Deal'

Screenshot of Ron DeSantis
Straight Shooter with Stephen A. Podcast

On Sunday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis admitted that high gas prices are hurting the GOP—and even called out Republicans who are trying to claim that it's "no big deal."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 04, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

On the eve of the midterm elections, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis surprised observers by criticizing Republicans who've downplayed the impact high gas prices have had on the electorate.

Americans continue to struggle with a nationwide affordability crisis hurting their wallets as well as at the pump. Because of the war President Donald Trump began with Iran earlier this year—and the continued blockade in the Strait of Hormuz—the global oil supply has been limited, causing a surge in prices.

DeSantis said blaming former President Joe Biden will not work to deflect from the reality Americans are facing as they contend with higher gas prices (remarks that are themselves a response to the wider affordability crisis).

He said:

"Some of these Republicans that try to act like it's no big deal—I disagree with that. It is a big deal for people."
Or they're trying to blame Biden. No, no. Listen, we've just got to be honest. Gas is higher. It hurts people, working-class people, and it's higher because of the Iran conflict."
"That's just the fact. If you can't admit that to voters, then you're gaslighting them, and they're not going to listen to you on other things."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

DeSantis' remarks sparked immediate conversation considering Republicans, including Trump, have to this very day not taken the concerns of Americans seriously even as they continue to be affected at the gas pump.



DeSantis' remarks come mere weeks after Trump faced criticism for claiming to members of the press that "almost every price has come way down" following Biden's presidency.

Trump said without citing any evidence that "with the exception of oil, which is lower than the Biden administration and we no longer have to worry about nuclear weapons with Iran because they're wiped out." He insisted that "401Ks are at their all-time high, the stock markets are at their all-time high, and our country is doing really well."

These claims word debunked by CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, who said "overall grocery prices are up 3.4% since Jan. 2025, and way more grocery items are up than down" in a post on X. Dale even provided a chart showing the price of everything from cereals to dairy and meat, poultry, and fish—to say nothing of other goods—has skyrocketed in price.

Latest News

Abdul El-Sayed; JD Vance
2026 Elections

Victorious Abdul El-Sayed Points Out The 'Delicious Irony' Of What JD Vance Will Have To Do—And It's Too Good

Hillary Clinton; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Hillary Clinton Was Asked How Trump Has Changed Since Facing Off Against Him In 2016—And Her Answer Is Spot On

Amy Poehler
Celebrities

Amy Poehler Sparks Debate After Claiming She Was Forced To Leave 'SNL' After Giving Birth Despite Wanting To Return

Léa Seydoux reacts to British and French treats during her *Elle UK* interview.
Celebrities

French Actor Léa Seydoux's Disgusted Reaction To Nearly Every Food Item In Tasting Interview Has The Internet Cackling

More from People/donald-trump

P!nk
Theo Wargo/Tony Awards Productions/Getty Images

P!nk Responds After Photo Of Her Without Makeup Sparks Cruel Looks-Shaming Comments

P!nk has come under fire lately for her controversial and divisive political views, prompting many people to respond cruelly to just about any post concerning her.

So when the 47-year-old Grammy winner was recently photographed in New York City without makeup on, the internet trolls were the loudest commenters to show up. Shared by Page Six, the candid photo showed the singer without makeup, wearing a purple sweatsuit and brown and white headwrap, and carrying her small dog in a cream crossbody bag.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Zohran Mamdani
Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images; John Nacion/Getty Images

The Trump Administration Just Tried To Take Credit For New York's Successes—And Mamdani's Reaction Is Everything

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani had the perfect response after Vice President JD Vance tweeted a misleading graphic showing how the Trump administration has "delivered" for New York.

Mamdani and President Donald Trump met for the third time at Gracie Mansion in September during the president’s visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Their conversation focused on housing, federal funding, and immigration.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert Downey Jr. (left) and Pedro Pascal (right)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Disney; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Robert Downey Jr. And Pedro Pascal Swapped Marvel Characters For Halloween—And Fans Are Loving It

With just 45 days until Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, you'd think Robert Downey Jr. and Pedro Pascal would be busy preparing for the biggest Marvel showdown of the year.

Instead, they're busy stealing each other's identities.

Keep ReadingShow less
Laura Abla
@lauraabla/Instagram

Guest At Heidi Klum's Halloween Bash Goes Viral For Her Epic Costume—And Fans Are In Awe

We've all heard of the Ghost of Christmas Past, and even Matthew McConaughey's Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, but now we might have a new category: Ghosts of the 2000s Past.

After all, the early 2000s were packed with scandals, particularly among the era's most famous pop singers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump Jr.
@atrupar/X

Don Jr. Dragged Hard After Claiming That Democrats 'Want To Make Ohio A State'

Donald Trump Jr. was widely mocked after he didn't seem to know that Ohio is a state while speaking at a MAGA rally in Swinton, Ohio, ahead of Election Day.

Believe it or not, President Donald Trump's eldest son claimed Democrats "want to make Ohio a state" while speaking at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.

Keep ReadingShow less