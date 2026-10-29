Michigan Hairdresser Has Iconic Response After She's Asked If Abdul El-Sayed Is 'Too Left-Wing To Win'

A Michigan hairdresser has gone viral in the days before the November 3 midterm elections after BBC News asked her if she thought that Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed is "too left-wing to win" in the state.
Nicole Williams, who lives in the Detroit area, spoke to the press against the backdrop of GOP attacks against El-Sayed, a democratic socialist.
El-Sayed, whom President Donald Trump has referred to as a "radical jihadist" as well as a "communist," said in a recent interview that these attacks only underscore how much Republicans "want to distract you from the issues at hand." He said Republicans "want to talk about me and my name as if me and my name are causing the problems."
Noting that many Americans are struggling with an affordability crisis, he stressed that these problems "are in fact caused by their boss, Donald Trump, who they cannot deviate from because, of course, he rules their party with an iron fist.”
It was clear from Williams' response that affordability is chief among her concerns:
"At this point what do we have to worry about? Anything but what we have."
"We're on our way to hell. So at this point: socialist, socialize, social, don't matter to me, lower my cost of living!"
You can hear what she said in the video below.
People are cheering Williams' response.
Williams' response attracted attention as the White House continues to fearmonger about socialism to voters, publishing a video called "The Cost of Socialism" that cautions that "decisions we make today will shape tomorrow, and the cost of getting it wrong could be irreversible."
In a recent bulletin, the White House said that "socialist and communist regimes have killed some 100 million people through engineered famines, mass executions, and slave labor camps." The White House calls socialism "a sick, perverse system that produces misery and death on an incomprehensible scale."
While thus far none of this has shown itself to be winning midterm elections strategy, the White House nonetheless insisted that "Democrats are deliberately attempting to hasten the destruction of American prosperity, security, and freedom—and if given the chance, they’ll gleefully turn America into a third-world country."