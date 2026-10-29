Skip to content

Jesse Ventura Brutally Rips 'Coward' Trump For Avoiding Military Service After Trump Touts Himself As Great Military Leader

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Katie Zacharia Just Tried To Blame 'The Media' For Her Ouster As Press Secretary—And Was Hit With An Instant Reality Check

Screenshot of Rob Schmitt and Katie Zacharia
Newsmax

After lasting just five days as White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia went on Newsmax to try to claim that "the media" was really to blame—and nobody's buying it.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 29, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Katie Zacharia, who lasted just five days as President Donald Trump's White House press secretary, was hit with an instant reality check after claiming in a Newsmax interview that "the media" is responsible for her ouster.

Zacharia opened her debut briefing earlier this month with eight minutes of remarks lauding the "energetic president." She also asserted that "attendance is at record highs" at his rallies before presenting favorable figures on wage growth, prescription drug costs, employment, and energy production.

But when she stepped out, it quickly became apparent that Zacharia was unpolished, stumbling over her written remarks and struggling to read her own notes. Critics piled on and Zacharia was fired mere days later.

When Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt asked her to explain why she thinks "this didn't work out," Zacharia responded:

“Listen, the media does not like outsiders, and Washington, D.C., does not like outsiders."
"And what I would briefly say is that the media and all of Washington made it very difficult for me to do the job I set out to do, which is to amplify the wins and historic record-setting precedent that President Trump has set, especially ahead of the most consequential midterms."
“They would not let me do my job, which was to focus on him and focus on what he’s doing to win and it became too amassed over me."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Zacharia is completely downplaying how unprepared and unqualified she was for the job.

Consider her first briefing: At one point, she repeated the words "to build" while highlighting the Trump administration's plans "to build eight large-scale nuclear power plants, something we've needed as the United States and something President Trump promised on the campaign trail and something President Trump delivers on, just like he delivers on every promise."

She paused and tripped over her words as she looked down at her notes, struggling to share the administration's plans "to sell fuel to our allies." At another point, she looked flustered as she praised Trump for "a historic one-day war," a "booming economy," and "a great relationship with Venezuela."

Grinning awkwardly during a moment that journalist Aaron Rupar described as "an SNL cold open come to life," she said she was ready to take reporters' questions now that she and they are "officially part of this incredible journey together."

Even worse is the fact that she presented herself as a "lawyer" and claimed to have passed the bar in China, which is not possible.

No one was buying her explanation.


The White House has not named Zacharia's successor but several names—including White House Communications Director Steven Cheung and Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly—are already being considered. Cheung attracted attention this week for suggesting rapper Nicki Minaj will be the next press secretary after filming a conversation he had with her on Air Force One.

Despite the fact she only served in the position for five days—Zacharia has the distinction of being the shortest-serving White House press secretary in U.S. history—Zacharia now lists the position in her bio on X.

Latest News

Newborn baby with full mustache
Trending

Viral Video Of Newborn Baby Allegedly Born With Full Mustache Sparks Flurry Of Hilarious Jokes

Screenshot of Nicole Williams; Abdul El-Sayed
2026 Elections

Michigan Hairdresser Has Iconic Response After She's Asked If Abdul El-Sayed Is 'Too Left-Wing To Win'

Screenshots from @hottgirlseatpickles's TikTok video
Trending

Woman Speaks Out After Her Ex-Boyfriend And Ex-Best Friend Get Engaged Mere Months After Their Breakup

Screenshots from @scrambled.megs3's TikTok
Trending

TikToker Reveals Why She Hated Fridays The Most While She Was Married—And It's Devastating

More from Trending

Noah Wyle attends the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Sunset Soirée at Warner Bros. Studios.
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Noah Wyle Has Hilariously Relatable Reaction After Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Apparently, being named Sexiest Man Alive doesn't automatically mean believing you're the Sexiest Man Alive. Just ask Noah Wyle, who thought People magazine was pulling a prank.

With the competition still alive and breathing, we have a few questions of our own.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sophie Turner
Arnold Jerocki/ST-GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur/Getty Images

Sophie Turner Just Stepped Out With Much Darker Hair—And Fans Barely Recognize Her

Sophie Turner stepped in front of the camera at 14 years old as Sansa Stark for Game of Thrones and has been a prominent figure ever since, well-known for her switch-ups between voluminous red and platinum blonde hair.

But now, allegedly in preparation for her role as Lara Croft in Amazon Prime's upcoming Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, a revival of the franchise best-known for Angelina Jolie's take on the part, Sophie Turner has embraced dark brunette hair for the first time.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dax Shepard; Justine Lupe
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images; Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images

'Succession' Star Reveals Her Husband Has Only Cooked 3 Meals For Her Ever—And Dax Shepard's Reaction Is Brutal

Every now and then someone will share an anecdote about their marriage or relationship and it just doesn't quite land as the funny anecdote it's intended to be. This is one of those times!

Actor Justine Lupe, best known as Willa on Succession, recently revealed that her husband, artist Tyson Mason, has only cooked for her three times in their entire marriage.

Keep ReadingShow less
Andy Cohen; Donald Trump
Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump Supporters Just Tried To Come For Andy Cohen—And His Shady Clapbacks Are Everything

The words of a heckler who shouted at MAGA Republican President Donald Trump on Monday have gone viral online.

Trump was stumping in Corinth, Mississippi, holding a MAGA rally to drum up support for GOP candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. His speech was, as usual, a mess of non sequiturs primarily focused on himself.

Keep ReadingShow less
Katie Zacharia
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Katie Zacharia Is Getting Dragged Hard After Making A Cringey Update To Her Twitter Bio

Katie Zacharia, who lasted just five days as President Donald Trump's White House press secretary, was widely mocked online after she updated her bio on X to include her short-lived job.

Zacharia opened her debut briefing earlier this month with eight minutes of remarks lauding the "energetic president." She also asserted that "attendance is at record highs" at his rallies before presenting favorable figures on wage growth, prescription drug costs, employment and energy production.

Keep ReadingShow less