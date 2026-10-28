People Can't Believe How Good The Casting Is For Timothée Chalamet And Zendaya's Kids In 'Dune: Part Three'

With multiple major movie releases coming at the end of 2026, some fans are emotionally preparing for Avengers: Doomsday or the latest Hunger Games film, Sunrise on the Reaping, but others are excitedly waiting for the final installment of Dune.

Dune and Dune: Part Two were film adaptations of Denis Villeneuve’s first Dune novel, while Dune: Part Three is set 12 years later in the world of Villeneuve's controversial Dune: Messiah. In this later story, the main characters, Timothée Chalamet's Paul and Zendaya's Chani, have had one son, Leto II, and one daughter, Ghanima.

At the latest movie trailer reveal, the actors got together, including Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Javier Bardem, and Robert Pattinson, who were clearly all very excited about the project.

You can catch a glimpse here:

But what caught everyone's attention the most were two new reveals: the actors behind Leto II and Ghanima.

Ghanima will be played by Ida Brooke, from Silo, while Leto II will be portrayed by Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, Jason Momoa's son. While they're both involved in the project, Momoa has insisted that he was not involved in the casting of his son.

What impressed everyone was how believable it was that Momoa and Brooke could actually be Zendaya and Chalamet's children based on their facial features alone.

When Momoa and Chalamet stood next to each other, it was like looking at a father and son, or brothers with an age gap, while many were calling Ida Brooke's Zendaya's clone.

You can check out photos of the cast here:

Fans were wildly impressed by the casting choices.





















Among the excitement, some had questions about what they'd see in the film.









We've seen countless films that were high quality and enjoyable, even if the casting choices were questionable, but casting choices that align like this really play into the movie magic of it all. Now all we can hope for is an amazing finale to the trilogy!