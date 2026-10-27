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Black Florida Couple Outraged After Parents Call Cops On Their 3-Year-Old Son For Being 'Too Good' At Youth Soccer Game

Black Florida Couple Outraged After Parents Call Cops On Their 3-Year-Old Son For Being 'Too Good' At Youth Soccer Game
@nevadaney10/TikTok

A 3-year-old soccer player named Nevada was reportedly dominating players two years older than him at a youth soccer game in Winter Park, Florida, when complaints from other parents escalated into a dispute involving league officials and police.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossOct 27, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Turns out, being too good at soccer can come with unexpected consequences—even when you're only 3 years old. A Florida toddler's impressive skills against older children became the center of a controversy that brought police to a youth soccer game.

Nevada Pierre, a young Black athlete, was playing in an i9 Sports league in Winter Park, Florida, when his parents say complaints about his performance escalated well beyond the sidelines.

Nevada's father, Don Pierre, claimed the reason police were called had nothing to do with misconduct:

“They called the police on a 3-year-old because he had the ball for too long.”

First came the fancy footwork. Then came the police. Footage shows Nevada maneuvering around older players before cutting to officers speaking with adults off the field.

See how Nevada's time on the field took an unexpected turn:

@nevadaney10

TikTok · Nevadaney10

For Nevada's mother, Martasia Griffin, the frustration went beyond what happened at the park. Her son was dressed and ready to play, leaving her struggling to explain why he couldn't take the field.

Griffin described the difficult conversation she faced with her son:

“My son is already dressed. I cannot explain to my 3-year-old son that he cannot play today because he is so good.”

Despite the police response, officers made no arrests, issued no trespass warnings, and did not force anyone to leave. The Winter Park Police Department clarified that the matter was civil, not criminal.

However, it remains unclear who actually placed the call to police.

The department detailed the outcome in its official statement:

“The incident was a civil matter between those parties and not criminal. No one was arrested, trespassed, or forced to leave the park.”

A Black child shouldn't have to associate playing soccer with a police encounter, especially at 3 years old.

Griffin revealed the fear her son is now carrying:

“It’s heartbreaking because now Nevada’s saying he doesn’t wanna go over there. He’s scared that he did something wrong.”

Imagine being a Black child whose early memories of soccer are tangled up with the fear of getting in trouble with the police. At any age, that shouldn't even be a thought.

League director Thomas Hayes, however, disputes the family's account. He alleges Nevada was pushing other players and that his parents caused a scene, rather than the boy's abilities being the issue. Nevada's parents reject those claims and have shared additional game footage to challenge his version of events

Watch the family's footage disputing Hayes' claims:

@nevadaney10

TikTok · Nevadaney10

Following the controversy, i9 Sports confirmed it was reviewing the incident and refunded Nevada's registration fee. But for many watching online, the bigger concern wasn't the money. It was the sight of a young Black child caught up in a police encounter at a soccer game.

Here's how social media reacted:













Beyond the outrage, there's another side of Nevada's story worth celebrating. His parents say he started dribbling a soccer ball at just 10 months old and now trains three hours a day with his father, Don Pierre. And judging by the footage, that practice is paying off.

Take a look at the skills that have people talking:

@nevadaney10

TikTok · Nevadaney10

World Cup 2044, anyone? Nevada, we'll be watching.

And the kid’s talent has attracted some notable supporters. Former professional soccer player Eddie Johnson invited him to a youth training program in Orlando in January. Children's entertainer Ms. Rachel offered to feature him on her show, while former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III and Cedella Marley also expressed support.

The family has launched a GoFundMe to help cover registration, training, equipment, uniforms, and travel expenses as Nevada continues developing his skills.

Griffin explained what she hopes the fundraiser will accomplish:

“This fundraiser is about more than one painful experience. It is about protecting Nevada’s passion for soccer and making sure this moment does not define his journey.”

At an age when most children are still discovering what they love, Nevada has already found something that brings him joy. The adults around him should be helping that passion grow, not giving him reasons to fear it.






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